BOONE — Watauga High School has a new addition to its staff in Dana Ramseur, the new librarian.
But Ramseur is far more than just a librarian. She is a spokesperson, an educator, a cultural event planner and a mother. Yet, even all of those titles don’t fully encompass her. The identity Ramseur cherishes the most is her American Indian roots.
“Before anything, before I’m a female, before I’m a human, I’m American Indian,” Ramseur said. “And I know it. There’s nobody that can tell me otherwise.”
When Ramseur was a middle school student in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, she was a part of a program called the Charlotte Indian Education program. Through this program she met Rosa Winfrey, whom she said was one of the biggest influences on her life. Ramseur said Winfrey helped foster a deep passion and love for her culture.
“She was everything to us. She was just amazing. She helped me with being able to speak and being able to be on time and work hard. I can’t think of a bigger person in my life than her,” Ramseur said. “Rosa would say ‘OK, here we are with this tribe. I want you to go up there and tell about being a Lumbee.’ She had high expectations of us. I think back on how valuable it was because it taught me public speaking.”
While in the Charlotte Indian Education program Ramseur traveled to Oklahoma, Montana, Washington and other places as an ambassador for the Lumbee tribe.
The Lumbee people consist of a unique mix of Algonquians, Iroquoians and Siouans, originating in southeastern North Carolina. They are one of eight distinct North Carolinian tribes and their headquarters are in Pembroke, Ramseur said.
Ramseur grew up in the more urban part of Mecklenburg County where she said there were fewer American Indians, but she made many visits to the Lumbee Cultural Center in Pembroke. She attended University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
“I feel a constant pull to go back to my cultural home. There’s this need, like I got to get home,” Ramseur said. “There’s this urgency for me. I need to get there just to get a little bit of drink of the family and the culture.”
This swaying back and forth between cultures caused Ramseur to feel split between her life in Charlotte and her cultural heritage in Pembroke.
“I was constantly having to define what I was. In Charlotte, it was hard for me to define myself. And then in Pembroke they would say things like, ‘You try to talk better than us. You talk like a white girl,’” Ramseur said. “The boys would call me an apple indian. I was red on the outside and white on the inside. I became super quiet, which then they’d say, ‘Oh, she’s stuck up.’”
Ramseur overcame this inner conflict in her own unique way.
“My twist on it is if I’m going to be an apple Indian, I’m going to be a candy. I’m just going to be myself,” Ramseur said.
Ramseur has written three books, one of them entitled “Poems and Hollers from a Candy Apple.” In her books, Ramseur gives her perspective on the Native American experience and the Lumbee.
Educating people about the Lumbee is one of Ramseur’s greatest passions.
“They’re (the Lumbee) not in our history books. What’s hard is we can’t tell our stories because they’re not available unless we tell them ourselves,” Ramseur said.
Ramseur has given presentations to juniors at Watauga High School in a brief — but compelling — overview of the history and culture of the Lumbee tribe and their fight for federal recognition. Ramseur has conducted these presentations for years — exposing elementary, middle and high school students to an Indigenous culture and history that they may have never heard of before.
“I think it’s important because a lot of people don’t realize we exist,” Ramseur said. “We are the minority of the minority. It’s just really important for us to have a voice, and each of our voices are completely different because the tribes differ.”
Although the Cherokee may be the one of the more well-known tribes, they are only one of eight distinct Native American tribes located in North Carolina.
“I think that a problem for Indigenous people is non-natives will put Native Americans together. There’s so many Native American tribes that are completely different,” Ramseur said. “They have different cultural identities, different cultural celebrations, food, etc.”
The Lumbee people were recognized as a distinct tribe in 1885 by the state of North Carolina. While the federal government recognizes the Lumbee as a tribe, it denies the Lumbee people the benefits that should come with recognition, Ramseur said.
“Funding is how it affects us. There would be more opportunities to do drug prevention, teenage pregnancy prevention, gang violence prevention,” Ramseur said. “I know that we would be better off if we were fully federally recognized. And that’s just been a battle. We’ve been promised and promised and we just still have not gotten it yet.”
Empty promises are an all-too-familiar concept to Native Americans in the U.S.
Recent progress in recognizing and respecting indigenous culture through the changing of offensive brand designs and team names have spurred an increase in awareness of Native American people, but the fight to come to terms with a long history of displacement and discrimination against Indigenous people is far from over, Ramseur said.
One of the biggest struggles, she said that Native Americans face in the United States today is the colossal number of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
“I think one thing a lot of Native American tribes have in common is knowing someone, either in our family or someone in the community, that has been murdered. And it’s just the facts,” Ramseur said. “The bluer her eyes are, the quicker we go to try to find her. The quicker it’s on the news. There’s countless ethnic girls that are also going missing. It’s just not front page news.”
It isn’t just coverage of Indigenous women in the present that is being overshadowed. Ramseur said the history of Indigenous people in America only takes up a small portion of history textbooks.
“I think the school system can only teach us so much,” said Ramseur. “There’s just such a short time, and we’ve got to push ourselves beyond that and learn more about slavery, the Holocaust, and other genocides. I feel like within the state you should know how many tribes there are. There’s a lot of people that have no idea. They just think North Carolina, the Cherokee.”
Ramseur said she is excited to bring a new and different perspective to Watauga High School. She also has a passion and love for educating people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.