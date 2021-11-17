BLOWING ROCK — Most of the Blowing Rock residents and visitors attending the Nov. 13 Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the American Legion Building didn't expect a glimpse into a military mind, but that is what they got.
Much of the ceremony was characteristically solemn, remembering those who have served to protect the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by Americans. The Rev. Kathy Beach of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church led the audience with an invocation. A trumpeter, Kendall Davis, played stirring renditions of the "Star Spangled Banner at the beginning and closed with an equally touching rendition of "Taps" at the end of the ceremony.
Longtime resident Shirley Snyder spoke of her late husband, his service during World War II, and the early days of both the American Legion Post 256 and the building in which the ceremony took place. Town manager Shane Fox shared his research into the origins of the building and the collaborations of individuals and organizations in town that made the building possible, and then the planning and extensive renovations beginning in 2011 after Post 256 turned the building back over to the town.
Post Adjutant Jim West led the estimated 80 people in attendance in singing the various songs representing each of the military branches of service. Mayor Charlie Sellers greeted the crowd, expressed his appreciation for the military service of so many, and while he didn't have a "key to the city" available, named him "Honorary Mayor," gave him a pin to that effect, and then presented to the guest speaker an annual pass for himself and his family to the namesake attraction after which the town was named, The Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock resident George Wilcox introduced the keynote speaker, listing the man's many accomplishments and credentials, including his post-military roles as executive director of Speedway Children's Charities and, currently, as vice president of Armed Forces Affairs for Speedway Motorsports.
In addressing the audience, U.S. Army Major General (Ret.) Charles H. Swannack not only celebrated the service of millions of men and women over the years in our armed services, but also articulated a professional military man's assessment of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was a view unvarnished by politics.
A few in the crowd mistakenly thought that Swannack's hinted criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal reflected political partisanship. In understanding Swannack, though, it is important to remember that he was openly critical of then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld during the George W. Bush presidency, about his handling of the U.S. war with Iraq and suggesting that he be removed from his post at the Department of Defense. Bush, of course, was a Republican.
Politics very much aside, Swannack offered a military view of how to achieve what he thought was clearly a military objective. And he has the leadership credentials to support the view.
"As commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, we were responsible for non-combatant evacuation operations, anywhere in the world at any time," said Swannack. "I can't talk about inflation, immigration, or vaccination. Because of my mechanical engineering degree, I might be able to talk a little bit about climate change but I am not going to broach that subject. Instead, I am going to talk about two and half months ago when we came out of Afghanistan."
Swannack said that at some point in time we have to stop our involvement in specific wars. That said, he pointed out the United States' continuing military presence in Korea, Japan and Germany are examples of ongoing military commitments to countries long after the end of a war. He implied that an ongoing U.S. military presence in Afghanistan would not have been unprecedented.
He also said that generals commanding the military forces are obligated to at least question decisions made by others, especially those perhaps motivated by politics and the decisions fly in the face of military reason. In short, he said, you have to know when it is time to say, "I am gone," when to say that a politically motivated choice of action is not in the best interests of achieving a military goal.
Swannack said that setting a military course of action based on a specific date is far less likely to have a successful outcome than a course of action dictated by the best solution to the military objective, regardless of time.
The former commander of U.S. military operations in much of Iraq said he turned over the whole western part of Iraq to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force on March 24, 2004, and he very much respected the generals who carried on there.
Critical of the Afghanistan withdrawal, Swannack suggested that politics got in the way.
"When you are occupying a country and withdrawing from that country, it is very simple," said Swannack, in drawing up plans for a non-combatant evacuation. He spoke matter-of-factly, as if addressing one of his classes at West Point, where he once taught.
He laid out a three-step process. First, before removing any military forces, evacuate the American civilians that want to leave. Second, get your equipment out. Then lastly, evacuate your military.
Swannack was very methodical in laying out his view of how the withdrawal operations should have been executed.
First, he said that the $800 million U.S. embassy should have remained open, not closed, serving as the place where U.S. civilians, the Afghan interpreters who had helped them and their families could go to begin the process of extraction. He pointed out that the embassy is heavily guarded by U.S. Marines and even reinforced.
Once at the embassy and after having been vetted because there is a database of information about the individuals, who they are and who needs to go, those people cleared should be flown from the embassy to a departure airfield that is still heavily guarded by a military force.
Swannack said that the second step in the process is to get the equipment out, suggesting that weapons or anything else that would strengthen the presumed enemy taking control should never be left behind. If not extracted, then they should be destroyed.
Throughout the first and second steps, the full-strength military forces are still present, establishing what amounts to a "beachhead" to secure and protect those specific facilities where the operations are conducted.
The final step is a carefully planned and executed withdrawal of the military forces.
Swannack also hinted that setting a time-based objective, or date by which the withdrawal will have taken place is not the appropriate strategy because it forces undue pressure on the operation's timeline. Not only does it allow the enemy to better prepare, but mistakes are made as that date gets closer.
The lives of 13 service men and women were lost during the most recent evacuation. Swannack lamented their loss and questioned whether it was necessary to achieve the evacuation and withdrawal if it had been better orchestrated.
Swannack not only commanded extensive military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but also had major responsibilities in Panama, Haiti, and as the commander of Fort Bragg. He taught courses at West Point, primarily in mechanical engineering, the field in which he earned an advanced degree at Georgia Tech after his undergraduate studies at West Point.
In the end, for the Blowing Rock ceremony honoring military veterans on Nov. 13, Swannack's thoughts were instructive and a fascinating look into the mind of a U.S. military professional and his logic.
