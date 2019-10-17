LINVILLE — At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, a cyclist was traveling north on U.S. 221 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain, according to NCSHP. Police are still searching for the driver of the van, which is suspected to have damage to the driver’s side front fender.
The cyclist, Ignacio Giraldo, 61, from Florida, was with a group when the accident occurred. Giraldo was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where he continues to battle life threatening injuries.
Troopers F.J. Beam and M.J. Pennington of Caldwell County were on the scene of the hit-and-run Thursday morning, and as of Friday morning, the SHP had “no new leads” on the driver of the car.
“We have a pretty good piece of the bumper, so we know there’s significant damage to the vehicle,” said Beam.
Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for the minivan, a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna with the suspected damage, and contact the police with any information regarding the van or the driver. Call the NCSHP at (828) 466-5500 or 911 to report it to local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.