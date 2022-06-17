The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Jan. 31: Lot 5 in Greene Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marcus Monroe Wilson, Jessica Lynne Wilson. Grantors: Louis Gonzalez Jr, Martha Gonzalez. Excise Tax: $52. Price: $26,000. Page 641 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (1.801 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karla Lerner. Grantors: Philip R. Schatzel, Janice Schatzel, Janice C. Schatzel. Excise Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 654 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (0.541 acres), New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven David Martin, Tina Charlene Martin. Grantors: Edwin John Kancherla, Edwin J. Kancherla, Anupama Edwin Kancherla, Edwin John Kancherla, Edwin John Kancherla. Excise Tax: $576. Price: $288,000. Page 690 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Two plots of land (70 acres and 44 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brittany Turbyfill, Gerald Michael Turbyfill Jr. Grantors: Robert Richard Olsen, Theresa Marie Olsen. Excise Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 763 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 289 in Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peter Yagla, Lisa Yagla. Grantors: SGC Property Management, Inc. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 816 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 16 (1.056 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William A. Nash, Teresa E. Nash. Grantors: Jacob S. Aronoff. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 839 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Unit 1 in Building Azalea, Blowing Rock Interval 45 and 49 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald Wayne Murrell, Kimberly Kylander Murrell. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $4. Price: $2,000. Page 849 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Unit 4 in Building Dahlia, Blowing Rock Interval 44 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Catherine A. Campbell, Raymond F. Paquette. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Excise Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 851 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 152 in Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vokcamp Properties, LLC. Grantors: Sharon Azis, E. Glenn Azis. Excise Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 891 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: Lot 8 in Edens Gate Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: MArc Andrew Barth. Grantors: Cathy L. Robinson, Cathy L. Witte, Ron Robinson. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 894 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (0.70 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristina S. Cruz, Kevin Cruz. Grantors: Nancy Leonard. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 898 of Book 2252.
Jan. 31: One plot of land (3.15 acres), Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erin Lykins. Grantors: Barbara Meade Jeffcoat York, Barbara Meade Jeffcoat. Excise Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 911 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (3.176 acres), Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dogwoods Boarding KEnnel, LLC. Grantors: Ronald S. Kent, Melinda A. Kent. Excise Tax: $1,880. Price: $940,000. Page 33 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Two plots of land (1.034 acres and 1.049 acres) in Glen Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas W. Lardiere, Jeanette Nadine Lardiere. Grantors: Thomas W. Lardiere, Jeanette Nadine Lardiere. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 48 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (40.627 acres) in Conservation Trust for North Carolina Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Conservation Trust for North Carolina. Grantors: Florence E. Boyd Home and Vocational School for Crippled Children, Incorporated. Excise Tax: $651. Price: $325,500. Page 111 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (0.99 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle Steele, Erin Marie Steele. Grantors: Brian Wayne Briggs, Stacey L. Gainey. Excise Tax: $1,094. Price: $547,000. Page 114 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Unit 202, Watauga Hawks Peak II Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Listermann Family Revocable Trust Agreement, Michael R. Listermann, Maryellen R. Listermann. Grantors: Michael R. Listermann, Maryellen R. Listermann. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 130 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Unit 204 Building 186, New River Pine Ridge Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert W. Stone, Amy C. Stone. Grantors: Brian R. Dershem, Melinda J. Dershem. Excise Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 147 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot 204 in Firethorn Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin T. Nowikowski, Kelli D .Nowikowski. Grantors: The Peterson Miller Living Trust, Matthew S. Peterson, Jason W. Miller. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 175 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot 3 (1.027 acres) in Herbert Townsend Kathy C Townsend Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: East Meets West Boone, LLC. Grantors: Lorraine R. Bennett, Robert M. Bennett. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 181 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot 49 in Seven Devils Resort Subdivision, Watauga, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James McNair Kendall III, Mary Kelsey Kendall. Grantors: Helen C. Matthews. Excise Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 184 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot 44 (2.935 acres) in Heavenly Mountain Subdivision, Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Wagner, Debra Wagner. Grantors: 389 Rock Cliff Road, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 203 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot GH 92 in Grassy Gap Golf Course Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carley Naramore, Joseph Naramore. Grantors: Travis L. Knotts. Excise Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 216 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Unit 301 in Building Craig Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condo Phase 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Dreaming, LLC. Grantors: Charles Palmer Brown Jr, Hailey Knight Brown. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 253 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (1.000 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anna M. Corbett, James H. Corbett. Grantors: Michele C. Earp, Christopher J. Earp. Excise Tax: $724. Price: $362,000. Page 302 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Two plots of land (9.138 acres and 11.855 acres), Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel D. Diefenbach IV. Grantors: John Schneider, Martha G. Schneider, Gail Schneider. Excise Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 337 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (5.42 acres), Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ellie Jean Keller, Nicholas Cole Hester. Grantors: James Kirby Blohm, Kathleen Stefanie Blohm. Excise Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 343 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (0.822 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anna M. Corbett, James H. Corbett. Grantors: William Doyle Church, Debra L. Church, Isaac Christopher Earp, Hannah Grace Earp, Noah Christopher Earp, Sarah Michele Earp, Isaac C. Earp, Hannah G. Earp. Excise Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 352 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: Lot 63 in Hunkleberry Knob Subdivision, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert M. Wrobel, Bonny L. Wrobel. Grantors: Dorothy M. Wrobel. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 361 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land in Green Acres Estates Subdivision, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Billy R. Helms, Susan Wallace Helms. Grantors: Sterling C. Carroll, Lois E. Carroll. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 365 of Book 2252.
Feb. 1: One plot of land (62.04 acres), Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peg 145, LLC. Grantors: Boonedoggle Farm, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,400. Price: $700,000. Page 373 of Book 2252.
Feb. 2: Lot 72 in Rainbow Mountain Overlook Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Pebram, LLC. Grantors: Joshua Isaac Beason, Stephanie Ann Beason. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 425 of Book 2252.
Feb. 2: One plot of land in Summit Subdivision, lots 43 and 44, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BPA Property Group, LLC. Grantors: Joel Craig Riley II Revocable Living Trust, Joel Craig Riley II, Michael E. Jenne, Myra Nandora Jenne, Joel Craig Riley II. Excise Tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 435 of Book 2252.
Feb. 2: A plot of land (10.02 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph N. Meadows. Grantors: Janee L. Meadows, Brian Shipwash, Meredith Shipwash. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A Page 491 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Lot 5 in Raven Cliff Subdivision (4.035 acres) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Edward S. Fody Jr., Lisa K. Fody. Grantors: Ayers-Johns Family Trust, Patricia Ann Johns, Robert Carl Ayers. Tax: $134.00. Price: $67,000. Page 514 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Lot 3 in Dogwood Knoll Subdivision in Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Virginia Ruth Tester. Grantors: Alton Brooks McLeod II, Caroline R. McLeod, Alton Brooks McLeod. Tax: $760.00. Price: $380,000. Page 524 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: A plot of land (2.00 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Clem, Ashley Clem. Grantors: Cheryl Westbrook-Hicks. Tax: $720.00. Price: $360,000. Page 542 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: A plot of land (3.370 acres) in Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Justin Hackler, Kristen Hackler. Grantors: Brenda N. Brown, Steven E. Brown. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 559 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Plot of land (0.19 acres) in Eric Woolridge Subdivision in Boone Tract B, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: E Squared Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Eric S. Woolridge, Erica V. Woolridge. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 576 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Plot of land (0.617 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vickie M. Parsons, Ray Presnell. Grantors: Margins Investors, LLC. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Unit 309 Building C at Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexis Peters Pero. Grantors: Donna Branch Folkert. Excise Tax: $420.00. Price: $210,000. Page 595 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Lot 13 in Chinquapin Heights Subdivision in Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amber Elizabeth Studstrup, Kristian Kyle Studstrup. Grantors: Michael Allen Friese. Excise Tax: $370.00. Price: $185,000. Page 599 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Suite 2A New Market Office Suits, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Winsome Partners, LLC. Grantors: Virginia Staton, Jerry W. Fee. Excise Tax: $450.00. Price: $225,000. Page 652 of Book 2253.
Feb. 2: Lots 210 and 208 in Firethorn Phase 2 Section 1 Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David E. Durst. Grantors: Hathorn Donohue Joint Living Trust, James Walker Hathorn, Maureen Muldoon Donohue. Excise Tax: $3,880.00. Price: $1,940,000. Page 662 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Lot 23 in Chinquapin Heights Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tommy Sidney Frost, Audrey Ann Frost. Grantors: Victoria A. Black. Excise Tax: $498.00. Price: $249,000. Page 713 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Lot 12 in Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles David Bolick, Tracy Ann Bolick. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,201. Price: $1,100,500. Page 748 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: RVW 265 Ridgeview Woods Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Judy Cunningham Living Trust, Judith Smith Cunningham, Pamela Cunningham Smith. Grantors: Judith Smith Cunningham. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 799 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Lot 105 in Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Richard Hummel, Charles Richard Hummel, Rujan Hummel, Annie Elizabeth Byerley. Grantors: Thomas D. Romagni, Elena B. Romagni. Excise Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 802 of Book 2253.
Feb. 3: Lot 7 (0.045 acres) in Chase Village Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen Renee Sanders, Elsie Dawn Sanders. Grantors: Kristen Renee Sanders. Excise Tax: N/A. Price: N/A. Page 822 of Book 2253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.