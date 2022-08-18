The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 18: Unit 204 in Blowing Rock New Village at Green Park. Grantees: Lucius Sanderford Jones and Virginia Davenport Jones. Grantors: Patsy M. Burrow. Tax: $1000. Price: $500,000. Page 694 of Book 2262.
March 18: Lot 5 in Grouse Ridge. Grantees: Bernard C. Gerber and Virginia K. Gerber. Grantors: Mary Elizabeth Northup Living Trust and Mary Elizabeth Northup. Tax: $1039. Price: $519,500. Page 703 in Book 2262.
March 18: 1.112 Acres on Lot 6 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantors: Dugger Valley Investment Group, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 708 of Book 2262.
March 18: 0.032 acres in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantors: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, INC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 712 of Book 2262.
March 18: 1.112 Acres on Lot in Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Elk. Grantees: The Blue Ridge Mountain Management Trust, Paul Craney and Margery Ann Craney. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $2026. Price: $1,013,000. Page 729 of Book 2262.
March 18: Unit 221 in Watauga Echota Woods Condo. Grantees: Betty Wilkerson Rosenbaum. Grantors: The Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, The Patricia R. Blanton Living Trust, Roy E. Blanton, and Patricia R. Blanton. Tax: $750. Price: $ 375,000. Page 741 of Book 2262.
March 18: Unit W 33 in Beech Manor. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Beech Manor Condominiums. Grantors: John B. Hurley and Kerri S. Hurley. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 750 of Book 2262.
March 18: Alpine Meadows in Watauga. Grantees: Patrick Alderson and Erin Alderson. Grantors: Adam Pearlman and Donna Pearlman. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 772 of Book 2262.
March 18: 1.004 Acres in Lot 2 in Shawnee. Grantees: Caroline Gilbert Misler and Zachary Dylan Misler. Grantors: Susan Rae Shiner and Willard Charles Heilman. Tax: $1,010. Price: $505,000. Page 780 of Book 2262.
March 18: Unit 204 in New River Riverstone Condo. Grantees: Timothy J. Hall and Kimberly D. Hall. Grantors: Richard L. Hamby and Miachelle R. Hamby. Tax:$ 450. Price: $225,000. Page 805 in Book 2262.
March 18: 1.892 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantee: Sara Owsley Ordua and Herminio G. Orduna Jr. Grantors: Maureen V. Lindquist. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 826 of Book 2262.
March 18: Lot 7 in Blowing Rock. Grantor: Kenneth Lloyd Reed Jr., Nancy Madya Reed, Kenneth Lloyd Reed Sr. and Rosie Sarah Reed. Grantors: Kenneth Lloyd Reed Jr and Nancy Madya Reed. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 845 of Book 2262.
March 21: Lot 111 in Westridge Section AA. Grantees: Brian Gross, Heather Axelrod, Joesph Monaghan and Laura Monaghan. Grantors: Tracy S. Sherrill and Lori S. Kent. Tax: $50. Price: $2500. Page 874 of Book 2262.
March 21: 5.398 Acres. Grantees: Gary M. Brown and Lynda N. Brown. Grantors: Lynda Norris Brown, Gary M. Brown, Sheron Norris, Shilohe Norris Otto and Justin Otto. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2263
March 21: 0.606 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Phillip A. Delaney, Phyllis S. Delaney and Glenn Allen Delaney. Grantors: Glenn Allen Delaney. No Tax Consideration. Page 27 of Book 2263.
March 21: Lot 23 in Hound Ears Lodge in Watauga Section 20. Grantees: Revocable Trust Agreement of Rena B. Patton and Revocable Trust Agreement of Robert F. Patton. Grantors: Hound Ears Club Inc. and H E Club Inc. Tax: $240. Price 120,000. Page 61 of Book 2263.
March 21: Blue Ridge. Grantees: Daniel J. Shanklin and Taylor S. Shanklin. Grantors: Julie U. West and Steve A. West. Tax: $1500. Price: $750,000. Page 71 of Book 2263.
March 21: Blue Ridge. Grantees: Daniel J. Shanklin and Taylor S. Shanklin. Grantors: Julie E. West and Steve A. West. Tax: $1500. Price: $ 750,000. Page 71 of Book 2263.
March 21: Lot 59 Mountain Ridge Estates in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Watauga River, LLC. Grantors: James Christopher Califf and Laurie Linday Califf. Tax: $2300. Price: $115,000. Page 88 of Book 2263.
March 21: 0.1377 Acres in Boone. Grantees: Andrew Thomas Ray. Grantors: Catherine H. Tester, Welch Kenneth Tester Jr., Casey Tester and Catherine Hagler Tester, and Sandra Marie Hagler. Tax: $172. Price: $86,000. Page 104 of Book 2263.
March 21: Boone Four Tracts. Grantees: RS Funeral Holdings Inc. Grantors: Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Directors Inc. Tax: $5600. Price: $280,000. Page 109 of Book 2263.
March 21: 8.101 and 31.605 acres. Grantees: Shinville Ridge Partners, LLC. Grantors: Sloan Allred II LLC. No Tax COnsideration. Price: N/A. Page 127 of Book 2263.
March 21: Unit RB in Echota on the Ridge Condos. Grantees: William H. Bason and William H. Bason Jr. Grantors: William Hatchett Bason Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 133 of Book 2263.
March 21: 0.1377 Acres in Boone. Grantees: Catherine H. Tester, Welch Kenneth Tester Jr. and Casey Tester. Grantors: Andrew Thomas Ray and Kimberly Marlowe Ray. Tax: $176. Price: $88,000. Page 136 of Book 2263.
March 21: 12.2 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Dalton Lambert Homes, LLC. Grantors: Thomas A. Foxx and Virginia A. Foxx. Tax: $1,820. Price: $910,000. Page 147 of Book 2263.
March 21: 0.509 Acres in Brushy Fork. Grantees: Carol Edwards. Grantors: Nathaniel Gray Jackson, Reagan Aerial Jackson andSusan K. Hearn. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 259 of Book 2263.
March 21: Lot 101 Grassy Gap Golf Course in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jorge Fidencio Hidalgo, Miles S. Hidalgo and Jared Hidalgo. Grantors: William J. Tyndal, Judith t. Tyndal and W J Tyndal. Tax: $2200. Price: $1,100,000. Page 263 of Book 2263.
March 21: Unit 10 Frontier Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Evanell M. Bradshaw. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 308 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 36 at Frontier Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Nancy J. Stenson. No Tax Consideration. Page 310 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 31 of Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Helen Helms. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 312 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 8 in Frontier Village. Grantees: Candice Brooke Connetter and Christopher Bradley Connette. Grantors: Candice Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 314 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 27 in Frontier Village. GranteesL: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Stephen Flannery. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page316 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 15 of Frontier Village. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Manuel A. Silvia. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 318 of Book 2263.
March 22: 1.085 and 0.379 acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: Lona Faye Drake and Grantors: Jeremy Drake. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 356 of Book 2263.
March 22: 1.25 acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: The Martha D. Maiden Revocable Living Trust and Martha D. Maiden. Grantors: Martha D. Maiden. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 395 of Book 2263.
March 22: Deer Run. Grantees: Michael Triggiano IV and Lai Triggiano. Grantors: Powder horn Mountain Properties Owner Association. Tax: $55. Price: $27500. Page 397 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 7 and 22 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominiums. Grantors: Ruth N. Williams, Nial Williams, Bryan Williams and Donna Boyd. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page487 of Book 2263.
March 22: Unit 12 at Laurel Greek. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Mountain Condominium. Grantors: Peter Harrison and Mamie Harrison. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 491 of Book 2263.
March 23: Lot 287 and 288 in CreekRidge. Grantees: Mountain Shadows Chalet, LLC. Grantors: The Mountain Shadows Limited Partnership, Mountain Shadows Partnership, and Michael West. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 493 of Book 2263.
March 23: Unit 221 of Watauga Echota Woods Condo. Grantees: Nancy R. Meek and Robert Meek Jr. Grantors: Betty Wilkerson Rosenbaum. Tax: $113. Price: $56500. Page 516 of Book 2263.
March 23: Wilkes and Watauga Counties. Grantees: Corey Christopher Coffey. Grantors: Roberta G. Eckstein, Teresa Sue Smith, David A. Miller, Brenda Miller, Amy Lynn Faunce, Dean Faunce and Amy Lynne Faunce. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000. Page 518 of Book 2263.
March 23: Unit 9 in Boone Sommerset Condo. Grantees: Susan Elizabeth Young. Grantors: Robert Rogerson, Jill Rogerson, Paul Black, Phillip Rogerson, Jennifer Knight Rogerson, William Lawson, Therese lawson and Lisa Lawson. Tax: $240. Price: $120000. Page 545 of Book 2263.
March 23: 0.506 in New River General Warranty Correction Deed. Grantors: WVS Investmesnts LLC. Grantoes: Nancy C. Lorenzo and TImothy Lorenzo. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2263.
March 23: 0.313 acres in New River. Grantees: Nathan Bates. Grantors: Matthew Vreeland, Amber Vreeland, James D. Bates and Janet Marie Bates. Tax: $540. Price: $270000. Page 636 of Book 2263.
March 23: 0.945 Acres in New River Tract 1. Grantees: Carefree Property Company LLC. Grantors: Hampton Property LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 654 of 2263.
March 23: 1.914 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey Alan Arditti and Elizabeth Turner Arditti. Grantors: Barbara L. Griffin. Tax: $130. Price: $ 65,000. Page 657 of Book 2263.
March 24: 0.201 Acres in Creeks at Mayview. Grantees: Zachry Bennett and Julia Bennett. Grantors: Triple Tree Development LLC. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 813 of Book 2263.
March 24: Unit 1 in Laurel Creek Powder Ridge Condo. Grantees: Derek Boyer and Terri Boyer. Grantors: Eugene C. Gesele and Leslie L. Gesele. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 862 of 2263.
March 24: 0.408 Acres in Stony Fork. Grantees: H and M Investors LLC. Grantors: Owens and Owens Inc. Tax: $152. Price: $76,000. Page 883 of Book 2263.
March 24: 1.334 Acres on Lot 4A in Watauga. Grantees: Alice W. Penny. Grantors: George M. Baldwin and Sherri K. Baldwin. Tax: $3470. Price: $1735000. Page 5 of Book 2264.
March 24: 0.801 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Shelley P. Ballantyne. Grantors: A&B Mountain Property I LLC. Tax: $1175. Price: $587500. Page 9 of Book 2264.
March 24: Lot 2 in High Knolls in Stony Fork. Grantees: Jeshua C. Jolly and Lauren G. Jolly. Grantors: Travis Edward Suits, Molly Martin Suits, Molly Suits and Travis E. Suits. Tax: $ 660. Price: $330000. Page 30 of Book 2264.
March 25: 0.454 Lot 17 R in Chetola Estates, Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bryant J. Kittrell and Cynthia D. Kittrell. Grantors: Hafam NC 17, LLC. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 192 of Book 2264.
March 25: Laurel Creek. Grantees: Fred F. Arnette III and Katherine L. Arnette. Grantors: The Joint Revocable Trust of Fred F. Arnette III and Katherine L. Arnette. Fred F. Arnette III and Katherine L. Arnette. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A. Page 196 of Book 2264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.