They admit to only being nice, not naughty. From the mouth of babes we get to see what is on the mind's of Watauga County’s youngest residents, who have prepared their annual Christmas lists to send to the North Pole. Prior to being delivered to Santa Claus himself, children’s letters were collected by several teachers in the school system and dropped off at Santa’s High Country mailbox. (spelling and punctuation NOT corrected)
For Christmas I want Magic Mixie. For my mom, I want her to be happy.
Emalee
I have been good this year. This year for Christmas, I want fidgets. For Raylin, I want her to have fidgets.
Emmy
I have been good this year. For Christmas I want an Eating T-Rex. For Randy, I want him to have a nerf gun.
Jayden
This year for Christmas I want fidgets and a baby German Shepherd that breathes. For Olivia, I want to give her a baby German Shepherd that breathes and that is sitting up and has cute eyes and ears up!
Claire
This year for Christmas I want an American Girl Doll. For my family, I want them to have a Happy Christmas.
Reese
This year for Christmas I want a skateboard. For my friend Emmy, I want to get her a Hatchimal set.
Raylin
I have been goodish this year. This year for Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch. For my friend Jayden, I want him to have a Fortnite Scare.
Randy the rock
This year for Christmas I want Binoculars. For Claire, I want a wool jacket!
Olivia
This year for Christmas I want an American Girl Doll. For my little brother, I want him to have a Monster Truck toy.
Milana
This year for Christmas I want a Camera. For Carmen, I want her to have a good horse-riding lesson.
Maggie
This year for Christmas I want a sloth toy. For Kenley, I want a OMG Pet.
Madison
This year for Christmas I want a Fortnite Skateboard. I also want a trick bike.
Love Noah
This year for Christmas I want an iPod.
Paisley
This year for Christmas I want a Rainbow High Doll. For Eli I want a Hulk outfit.
Callie
What are you doing? I am good. I want a baby puppy and jewelry and a dress that fits. What is your favorite drink?
Love Sydney May
Can the elves talk? Can I have a set of North Pole toys? I want a robot that plays and talks.
Love McKinley
Thank you for Christmas Santa. I want makeup for Christmas. Can I have a hamster? How do you make toys? I also want a watch.
Love Haxen
Hi! My name is Sadie. How is it in the North Pole? Guess what, I’m in a play about the year you got mixed up. I’m the narrator. I go to Cove Creek School. I like to play softball and go outside. I also like the Atlanta Braves baseball team. This year for Christmas I would like a new softball bat and glove, a keychain softball popet, new teal-pink-purple sparkly boots, fishing bait, nail polish, a teal The Husband Chair, that’s all. Oh, and be careful with my dog.
Love, Sadie
I hope you are ok! And how is Miss Closs and the elves? I am Mirabel and I love basketball. I just started school. I’m in second grade. My teacher is Miss Libby! and I want a walers record and for my parents to let me have a Apple watch to track my calories when I play basketball.
Best, Mirabel
I want to know how the elves are doing? My name is Colton. I like candy. For Christmas I want an iPhone 12. I have been good this year by being nice. I have been nice to my friend, Bryce. I hope that the trip is good.
Love, Colton
I hope you are going fine Santa. I am Graham Braxton Eggers. I go to Cove Creek School. I live in Vilas, North Carolina! For Christmas I want something called roller coaster engineering. I have been good this year. I love you, Santa!
Love, Graham
Hi! My name is Beckett. I am a App State fan. I am in a play about the year you got mixed-up! How are your reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? Are you busy this year? This is what I want for Christmas: a new trombone because my other one broke, a Nintendo because I like video games, a drum set because I love music. I want a new phone because my other one is disconnected to the internet. Hope you have a merry Christmas!
Beckett
I want to know how Mrs. Claus is. I have been good this year. My name is Harper Griffin and I like Duke but Miss Libby does not. I really want a go cart and some slime kit.
Love, Harper
Hello I want to know your reindeers? I am a App State fan of football I like baseball. I like the Braves. Hi, my name is Hunter. For Christmas I want a dirt bike for Christmas. Next, I want a toy exervator.
Love, Hunter
Hi! How is Mrs. Claus? My name is Huck. I live in Vilas, North Carolina. I like Tweetsie Rail Road a lot. For Christmas I want an Xbox please.
Love, Huck
Hello! How is Mrs. Claus? You are the best! My name is Lawson. I am a Atlanta Braves fan. They won the World Series. I also like Duke. I don’t like Carolina. I really like baseball. I like App State too. What team do you like? Merry Christmas! For Christmas I want a swiss army knife. I also want a go-cart and a computer and a Apple watch. I think I’ve been good because I have been nice to my brother and sister. And I think I’ve been nice to my friends at school and my teachers. Go Santa!!!!!!
Love, Lawson
Hello! I want to know how are you? My name is Bryce I am 2nd grade. I am a students at Cove Creek. Did you know I love you? For Christmas I want a TV and a PS5. Merry Christmas. I think I’ve been nice to my brother.
Love, Bryce
Hi! How are you doing? Is it cold? I wat a puppy. I wat my puppy to be white and a bron spot one its ear.
Love, Sophia
I hope you are doing good at the North Pole. My name is Emma. For Christmas I want a ariel silk but I also want a LOL for Chrismis. Oh and my class is in a play about you. It is the yer Santa got mixt up. I help out about this year but I am not in the play. But all of my frinds and I hope my friend Harper is here with us.
Love, Emma.
I want remote control car.
Love, Mylan
I want a remote control Batman mobile and a Batman.
Love, Wilder
I want a prts and a car.
Love, Kimberling
I love you. I want a bic.
Love, Jaina
I want a toe hawos.
Love, Kennedy
I want the polr Xpress tran set.
Love, Caleb
I want Umkn (American) Grl doll hous and Umkn (American) Grl doll.
Love, Nova
I want a erpln (airplane) and a mr. tc!
Love, Easton
I want a bbgun.
Love, Gabe
I want a remot cntrl cr.
Love, Isabelle
I want a elf book.
Love, Makennah
I need some underwer. I also need an alarm clock. I need snow boots. I want some hikeing boots. I want a fitnis tracker wach. I want a booble gum mashean.
Love, Knox
P.S. Santa I waill leave some cookeas by the fireplays.
I need some new shoes. I need some pants. I want a cute puppy for Christmas. I love you.
Love, Madeleine
I need some toothpaste. I also need a water botll. Santa please bring me a cute puppy. Please bring me a new basketball. I also want a electric scooder. I will leave some cookies by the fireplace.
Love, Elias
P.S. I love you
I need some socks. I also need some shoes. I want some oreos. I like you.
Love, Katelyn
I need new pants and I need new shoes. I rile want some new clip earrings and a robo dog.
Love, Nora
I need new shoes. I need new toothpaste. I will lev you some cookie. I love you.
Love, Gabrielle
I need shos. I need food that is helthey. I need socks. I need some jeans. I want a cute puppy. I want a TV! I love you!
Love, Mia
I need socks. I also need a bed. Can you please bring me a beech ball.
Love, From Dillon
I need some shoes. I need a new blanket. I really want a bubble gum machine. Love you.
Love, Rachel
Oh and I will leave cookies in the kitchen.
I want a big nerf gun that shoots fast. I want a remote helicopter. I want a puppy please. I love you.
Love, Ben
P.S. There will be cookies by the fireplace.
I need pants. I need clothes. I want a metal robot.
Love, Finn
I need some eggs. I need some crafting supplies. I want a nerf gun.
Love, Caleb
I need a bed for my mom. I want a puppy. I love you.
Love, Marbella
I need some pants. I need some healthy snacks. Will you please give me an electric scooter?
Love, Landon
P.S. I will put the cookies by the fireplace.
I need lots of clothes. I need snow pants. I want a fort night blaster.
Love, Gabriel
For Christmas I need some pajamas and some cloths. For Christmas I want a punchbag, an electric scoter and NeNtendo switch.
Love, Kai
Thank you for the presents last year. Please can I have the Lust dance 2022 Nintendo switch game. I hope you have a good flight!
From, Amsley
Hello, Are you feeling good? I have been listening to my parents. I wayld like all the sonic toys. I hope you have a good Christmas.
From, Christian
I would like a Jumbo popit for Christmas and 2 figees. I hope that you are feeling well Santa. How is the north pole this time of year. I have been helping my mom set the table. I hope you a very merry Christmas too!
Archer
I hope you are feeling well this year. Do newspapers go to the north pole? I try to be good. I want a fast baot. Thank you!
Canen
Thank you for my presents last year. Ho wis the North Pole? I have done good in school. I really, really want a iPhone so bad!!!! Please! I will not use it for bad.
Claira
I hope you are felling well. How are the reindeer? I get good grades in school. I want a lego ankylosaurus, a remote contra car, a nerf gun, and a new game card for my Nintendo switch. I hope you have a good flight.
Ben
I hope you are feeling well. How is the north pole this time of year. I have been getting good grades in school. Can I have a iPhone? I love you santa.
Khloe
I hope you are feeling well. How many houses do you visit. I have been getting good grades in school. Please can I have a Jumbo popit? Good luck Santa!
Lincoln
I hope you are feeling well. How do you get to every house so fast? I have been good to my friends and family. I would like a electric scooter and a metal detector. I would also like a watch and a PS5 I hope you have a great flight!
Henric
I hope you are feeling well. How is this North Pole this time of year? For Christmas I would like up well this year for Christmas I would like a hoverboard good luck on your flight!
Will
I would like a clone trooper army with their guns and a droid army with their guns. I would ike tow different tipes lego of knight armys with their swords lego.
Sawyer
I hope feeling well santa. How is the North Pole this time of year I been getting up wen I have to get up. For Christmas I would like a robo toy cars a big farm toy. Merry Christmas
Daniel
Thank you for my presents last year. Hey do newspapers come to the North Pole? I have done the dishes for my grandma. Can I have a phone please? I love you Santa!
Makenzie
I hope you are feeling well. Ho wis the north pole this time of year. I have been eating lots of new foods and stopped ignoring my dad!!! for Christmas I would like a iPad and some new Nintendo switch gamecards a stress ball with a net thank you santa!!!! Have a good flight!
Baxter
Thank you for my presents last year. How many houses do you visit? I have been getting up well this year. for christmas I would like a TV, iPad, slime and a yes day. Good luck on your flight.
Faith
I wish for a 22 rifle for deer hunting. i wish for a big teedy bear as big as my dad and a sufft shack and how is your rindeer.
Your friend, Noah
Thank you for the Nintendo switch. How are you what have the elves been doing lately? I have been good in the claceroom. Can my dog have new dog toys. You are the best person I heard of
Love, Sawyer
Thank you so much. How are the (blank). (blank). I have bin nice becaus I did something when nowon asked. my sister realy wants a jelly cart. I would like a merry mayer pink cat I love your wraping paper you are so good at wraping to.
Love, Liv
thank you for the snowgloeb last year. I am nice ev rea day. how is the elfs. Can I hav a tocking ded gool hed ea Im cock. Can I give a Lego set for my brthr.
Olivia
Ive ben helping my mom. My brother ryly likes legos so can you get him a pack. I love yoo. For Christmas I want a game chip of mario brose u delux and a game chip of mario tenice aces 5 and a game chip of mario golf.
Love, Charlie
Thank you so mutch for all of the gifts given me. I am nice when ratchel my naybor missed the penyata and did not get any candy and I gave her some of mine. I loved the present you gave me last year my caico critters! Are all your randeer girls? How is Mrs. Klaws? Your jingl bels have sutch a butefull sound!
Your friend, Samantha
thank you Santa for all you have done for us. this year I want to help others who or in need. I helped my mom with the dishis because it was her anivershery. I have been good. I have a qushin for you if the elfs make all the presints wiy don’t they get them? I have a quishin for you can you get a present for my teacher she is the best!
You’er friend, Scout
is Rodof the radir ocay? Is he a paritesorno? Sum pipl dot belev in you but I do be liv in you oh and haw rar you dewing gud or not? I hav a spesial request. I wud love if you made sleaping beauty to cum into my rom and wac me up please I hav bin asking for a long time so please you are the best.
Your fred Maggie B.
thank you for all your hard work. How are you doing? Iv been good this year I was at the bookfair and wanted to get a book for me and Iyanna but I had 10 dollars and both the books together were 12 dollars. So I could only pick one book and I picked Iyanna’s book! this year I would like a blanket for mom a Mandalorian toy for macy. a baby shark toy for Iyanna. a Harry Potter book for pippa. a big teddy bear for scout a game for dad a frizbe for willow a blanket for mimi a babby doll for banksley a nut cracker for macy a popit for elle a lol for Samantha a elf for Abigail and scout a nice dinner and a shoping trip for mrs townsend and a hamick swing for mom. Thank you Santa have a nice Christmas santa!
Your friend, Evelyn
thank you for all the gifs you gave me. Wy do elfs make presints dut don’t get presints? How do you fit all the presins in your bag? Eny way ive ben good latly. I saved my cat from falling down the cowch. I’m prodly getting my cat more treets and a stoking. I would like a popit if you can get me one. I also would like Rian toys. and if you can can you get me a game wotch. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Your friend, Ellie
I have been really nice the hole year. Can I ask you a favor to give more presents to homeless people or give money to needy people and give new clothes to people and give mom new perfume and give dad a baby yoda stuffy and things. I would like is a elf on the shelf and a pink and purple ranbow high doll. And a math book so I can do math. You are so popular and you have a fast sleigh.
Your friend, Abigail
thank you so much. I would like to know how you are so I would like my grama get a coffe maker. Oh I was very good. I worked hard at school. I want to get my mom a robe and a cat tower for all my cats. My dad would like a poket nife. Last a sord for my friend corin. The 1 st thing on my list is a nintindo ca punch im a bags a watch and a bey blade. The end
love, David
Thank you for all the presents. I hope i am on the nise lst. I hope you give the poor presents. my list of toy’s rc khinwarth tc truck tartl bow kifh.
From, Henry
Thank you Santa for giving the presints for Chrismas. Yer osum. Please give the people that are homlis you hav the fasist slay in the word.
Your friend Patrick
I now it some peopa do not beleave in you but I do I have trid to be good but my brother is enoying me so much and I feel like I can pinch him and thank you for all the toys from all of those years you are awesome how is Rudolf is doing
Love Eli
All I want for Christmas is a gaming computer and to spend time with my dad because I hardly can spend time with him. I miss him a lot and I want to be able to be with him and spend time with him. I barely see him and I want to see him a lot more. I miss him a lot so I hope you can make this big present please.
Love, Xion
I am nice, this year, not naughty. I go to Cove Creek school. Each day my days are Monday Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Friday. All I want for is a new doll see you on Christmas eve.
Love Connie Capone
Is Rudolph eating his special diet? How are the other reindee? What do you eat? All I want for Christmas is many things. So I want tell you all the things. I will tell you some things I want a Barbie dream house
Your friend Brixen Reid
All I want for Christmas is a real iPad and a real camera! And a sleigh so my dog can pull me just like you but with a dog! Do you shave? What do your reindeer eat? I will leave cookies and milk!
Sincerely, Harper Grace Combs! Thank you Santa!
How are you doing? Do you eat a lot of food still? I want a jack in the box and some new toy food for my dreamhouse. I will make you some cookies and milk. I am sorry for what I do that is bad. I will be nice from now on. Bye Santa
Your friend, Lindi Sherwood
I would like a omg lol queen doll. It is so special to me. I also would like a nappy vritters house and 24 cinaella snow books and a computer or an iPhone 12 plus. I love red it’s a wonderful color my favorite color is red.
Sincerely your friend, Jamie Ornduff
First, I wold like to ask, “Do you shave and boy are you tired from working”. All I want for Chrismas are a certain type of book called Who What Where books. I like to collected them. I have 38 of them.
Sincerely your friend, Henry
All I want for Chrismas is iPhone 13 pro. How is rudoph? How is comet doing? Are you still fluffy?
Sincereley, Austin Moore
How is Rudolph doing? All I want for Christmas is two transformers and a controller, monster truck and a vox of zoo blocks and a two easy books and one box of 100 rase cars and a big big race car and a flashlight.
Love, Jeferson
How is it at the north pole? For Christmas I would LOVE lots of books. I would also love pixie tricks series except the 1 st one. It would be great if you bring me more books. Make sure to bring me more than books!
Sincerely, Jada Johnson
Can I have a bunny? I been nice this year. Austun been nice this year and max. I have a iPhone 12 and a camera and a iPad?
Love, Kimmy
I want a iPhone thirdeen, and dog man books and a camera that can go in the water, and, a lego set. You are the best Santa. I will be nice now.
Merry Christmas Santa, by Max M.
You are the best gini and i want a geme and i have ben good and you get me a good prezint and I hop you see my elf at home there nime is tonesand paxie
Gannon
i want a titanic toy and a gintlego tower and a smile shark plushie and a big big dino
Christian
I want a barby dream house you are the beast cookie has been good I love cookie I have been good
By Kylie South
Can I have a panda stuft animal I have been so good I am so excited for Chrishas
Pemberly
i have a gift for you I hop you like it can I have a Christmas gift for miss wild and a lol a pet and therealone and a gift for mommey thank you
I wot to have a fish and fish food and fish tank
From lilliy
iv bin a good boy i am happey for pit vipprs white and red and blue and a lov lap and comic boek
-Kash
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom clean, wat patiently and pick up trash. My Christmas wishes are: dolls, skateboard, dolls house. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Mari, 7
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: wait patiently, listen to my teachers and do my homework. My Christmas wishes are: transformer, race car candy canes. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Noah
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: give hugs, listen and say thank you. My Christmas wishes are a motorcycle, a race car and stuffed animal horse. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ottmana
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean my room, do homework and pick up trash. My Christmas wishes are RPG, hoover board and skate park. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Parker
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom watch the baby, clean my room and do my homework. My Christmas wishes are: big panda, big dragon and big fox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Phoebe Williams
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom clean, spend time with people, pick up trash. My Christmas wishes are: hoover board, Barbie Dreamhouse, Apple Phone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Sawyer Haley
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: give hugs, help my teacher and listen to my teacher. My Christmas wishes are: Alama clothes, sequence pillow and clothes. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Ema
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: play with my sister, help Dad cook and help mom claan. My Christmas wishes are: unicorn in a cage, hoover board and iPhone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Cora miller
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: wait patiently, clean my room and help my mom clean. My Christmas wishes are: boxing gloves, checkers, Pikachu plushee. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Elliot B
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: keep my room clean, help pick up trash and listen to my teacher. My Christmas wishes are: penguin, heart pillow and Barbie Doll clothes. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Jayden
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: take out trach at home, help mom cleand and lisin to my techears. My Christmas wishes are: hoover board, PS5 and fallout game. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Johnny
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help mom clean, help you dad cook and pick up trash. My Christmas wishes are: dancing barbie! Chelsea doll that dances! Hoover board! I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love, Madeleine Greaves
My name is Hattie Mae. I’ve been a nice girl. I want a big cheerleading mat and X-box and phone!!
Love, Hattie Mae
My name is Ivan. I am 6 years old. I want a PS4 and a VR Headset for Christmas.
Love, Ivan
My name is Jaydah. I am 6 years old. I’m really looking forward to Christmas. I would like a cat toy.
Love, Jaydah
My name is Kamara. I have been trying to be good at school and at home. I want a phone. I love you Kamara. You rock I love you I love you love you.
Love, Kamara
My name is Katie and I’m 6 years old. I want a PS5, a stuffed animal, and a live stuffed animal and a robot.
Love, Katie
My name is Madisun. I am 6. I want an iPad, camera, a toy ice cream stand, microphone and some books.
Love, Madisun
I’m Ryan and I’m 7 years old. I have been good. I want a VR headset and a toy pop pistol. I need some wood for my wood stove.
Love, Ryan
I am Teagan. I am seven years old. I love my elf Henry. I hope you give me some things in my stocking. I love you Santa.
Love, Teagan
I’m Weaver. I’m trying to be good. I’ve been a little naughty! For Christmas! I want an Army set with Army men, snowboard, jet skis, Army tank, two story base! I’m 6 years old!
Love, Weaver
