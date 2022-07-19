MORGANTON — After former Blowing Rock actress and Drexel native Kim Cozort Kay explored the story of Frankie Silver and the alleged axe murder of her husband in 1831, Kenneth Kay completes the traveling "double feature" this week at the Historic Burke County Courthouse in Morganton with his one-man production, "The Things They Carried."
Kay is the former producing artistic director of Blowing Rock Stage Company and the Blowing Rock Performing Arts Center, as well as an accomplished television and stage actor.
As a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy "Seabees," Kay has a special understanding of the themes in "The Things They Carried," based on the book by Tim O'Brien.
The book, first published in 1990, is a collection of linked short stories about a platoon of American soldiers fighting on the ground in Vietnam. It is O'Brien's third book about the war and looks at his experiences as a soldier in the 23rd Infantry Division.
The author catalogs the things that his comrades carried with them in Vietnam. There was the physical gear, including food, ammunition, photographs and letters from home, as well as candy, cigarettes, alcohol and dog tags. They also carried diseases, leeches, paddy algae, and rot. They carried dreams, themselves, and they carried the emotional baggage of men at war.
Perhaps because of advances in television technology that brought the Vietnam War into our living rooms every night in the 1960s, even state siders got a glimpse of war's reality. Many Americans questioned the reasons for engaging in the battles of Southeast Asia. Perhaps for the first time in U.S. history, we collectively questioned our government's leadership. Through Kay's telling and dramatization, O'Brien's characters come to life, up close and personal.
Founded in 2014, Kay-Squared Productions (K2) is a theatrical company based in Jupiter, Fla. The company was the brainchild of real-life married couple Kenneth Kay and Kim Cozort Kay, both theatre and film professionals with extensive resumes. K2’s primary mission is focused on producing small-cast plays, sometimes with just one actor. These plays are usually centered around real-life people, such as Frida Kahlo, Ernie Pyle, Teddy Roosevelt and Frankie Silver.
"The Things They Carried" runs July 20, 21, and 23 (Wed., Thurs., and Sat.), 7 p.m. each night, at the Old Courthouse Building in Morganton.
Tickets for “The Things They Carried” are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans and students and $15 for members of the Historic Burke Foundation.
Tickets may be purchased with a credit card by calling (828) 437-4104 or online at www.HistoricBurke.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Courthouse during normal working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at the door the day of the show. Seating is General Admission for both plays.
“The Things They Carried” is performed by special arrangement with Susan Schulman Literary Agency of New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.