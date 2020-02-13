TODD — PARTNERS! Canines announced that it raised in excess of $4,200 through its K9 Keg Pull and the WinterPaws dog show that took place on Jan. 25 and 26, respectively, during Blowing Rock’s WinterFest.
According to K9 Keg Pull founder in chief Lynn Smith, the K9 Keg Pull had 82 dogs sign up, with 49 pre-registered. The keg pull raised more than $2,700 itself. The WinterPaws dog show, hosted by Blowing Rock Girl Scout Troop 02738, raised another $1,500 for the nonprofit.
The Todd-based animal rescue operation saved more than 1,000 dogs, along with cats, in 2019. For more than 10 years, the organization has rescued thousands of dogs and puppies from kill shelters or dangerous living environments, including 1,027 in 2019.
Every two weeks, the organization transports animals to shelters in order to alleviate the crowding in local facilities, leaving from a location in North Wilkesboro.
To inquire about becoming a temporary foster parent, visit www.partnerscanines.org and click on “foster” to learn more.
