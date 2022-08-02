Peter Richardson

Featured artist through Aug. 7 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series, Peter Richardson is an electrical engineer who wants to explore how the human eye perceives color.
Peter Richards 2 - pig

Peter Richardson didn't even need any prompting to kiss this pig, one of his paintings in Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 7 as a featured exhibitor in the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Peter Richardson 3 - gesturing

Peter Richardson talks animatedly about his upcoming participation in a pure scientific research cruise in the Gulf of Mexico, led by App State professor Bob Swarthout.
Peter Richardson 4 - Tweetsie

You have to wonder if artist Peter Richardson took his kids to Tweetsie Railroad — or maybe they took the big kid in him.
Peter Richardson - barracuda

Peter Richardson is a featured artist through Aug. 7 in the Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series at Edgewood Cottage.
Peter Richardson smiles

Peter Richardson's enthusiasm for art — and living life to the fullest — is infectious. He is one of the featured artists through Aug. 7 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock for the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.