BLOWING ROCK — Picture a guy with his hair on fire and you may not immediately think of Peter Richardson, one of the featured artists through Aug. 7 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock for the Artists in Residence series. Sit down and talk with him and you begin to realize that he could be that guy, after all.
“I was born and raised in Boone,” Richardson told The Blowing Rocket in an Aug.1 interview. “I went to Watauga High School, studying art under Shelton Wilder. After graduating from Watauga, I majored in physics and math at Appalachian State, then earned a degree in electrical engineering at North Carolina State. During my time at Watauga, between my junior and senior years I was nominated, then selected to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in Winston-Salem, studying art.”
As for a lot of talented artists growing into adulthood, the passion got put on a backburner.
“I ended up not doing anything with my art for 30 years but did a lot in engineering,” said Richardson, “working in a variety of places. I have three patents, including for the world’s fast workstation back in the 1980s and for the fastest personal computer in the 1990s. I worked for a variety of companies, including IBM, Motorola, Fujitsu, Orbital Sciences, and Solbourne Computers. Solbourne was a startup that built really, really fast workstations. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory bought the company because the workstations were the fastest you could get.”
Fast forward 30 years and the decision was made to move back to Boone.
“I had kids,” said Richardson, matter-of-factly. “I had moved from the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to Phoenix, Arizona — and Phoenix was not a place to have kids. I have been back in Boone for 15 years. I went through some personal things, including a divorce, and my dad said, ‘You need to start painting again.’ So, I did.”
Asked to describe his artistic style and Richardson grows pensive.
“Talking about my artistic style and what is going through my head as I start to work on something is complex because usually the pieces are inspired either by something that has happened to me, something that I have seen, or an event that was significant,” he said. “I feel that it is my job as an artist to not only do things that are beautiful and lovely but also things that make a statement.”
In making his ‘statements’, it is usually up to the viewer to decide what is bad or good. Sometimes there are contradictory viewpoints, intentionally, such as progress vs. preservation — or the potential of a necessary evil in winning a war.
“For the last two years I have been working on a piece with a view from a B-29 cockpit, from March 9, 1945, when it was flying over Tokyo. It was called, ‘Operation Meetinghouse,’ where three hundred B-29 Superfortresses bombed and burned 16 square miles of Tokyo, killing over 100,000 people. It was quite a while after Doolittle’s bombing raid on Tokyo that was depicted in the movie, Pearl Harbor, and just before the end of the war with the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The B-29s were monster planes with a much longer range than the B-25s that Doolittle flew. The B-29s had the fuel capacity to get to Tokyo and back to the bases from which they flew,” Richardson said in describing the setup for his current painting in progress.
“This painting is going to be large, five feet by six feet, looking from the bombardier’s perspective as they are flying over Tokyo. I have done a lot of research, including how the moon was that night. When you look at all the literature, there is the viewpoint that ‘We had to do it.’ Well, there is validity to that because a ground attack on Tokyo and the rest of Japan would have resulted in many, many deaths on both sides, probably unbelievable in scope. The other side of it, though, which I am trying to capture in this painting, is the horrifying thought of the pilot and crew going over and killing hundreds of thousands of civilians. Sixteen square miles. The houses in Japan were mostly wooden and they were mixed in with the industrial facilities. You couldn’t separate one from the other. It was a very complex problem and that is why I am doing the painting. I am trying to imagine being in the cockpit as the bombardier on a horrifying mission.”
Richardson’s previous ‘statement’ piece was more of an ecological observation.
“Last year, it was a painting of a lovely marsh in Florida. It was lovely, but right next to a 4-lane highway. So, I did this painting of an otherwise beautiful marsh with a reflection of streetlights in the water along with Walmart bags and other litter,” he said.
Much of Richardson’s art work is borne of a personal trait he calls, “synesthesia.”
“When I hear sounds. I see colors and shapes. I have a stereo that’s worth four times the price of my car — which I could afford coming from high tech. So, I crank up the music. I may be painting this little bone and things just start happening. I paint to release all my pent-up stuff. It frees me, otherwise I would be going nuts. I have a lot going on in my head, all the time,” said Richardson.
Richardson paints with oils, purposefully.
“I tried all the other media,” Richards recalled. “Oil has intense colors. The paints are really expensive if you want the accurate colors and I only buy the good stuff. If you look and compare the colors of, say, acrylic, the intensity of the colors in oil are just stunning. You can get the colors you want. I may mix seven pigments to make one color because that is the color in my head that I want. With acrylics, you have to buy already mixed colors. Oils you can take different colors or pigments and combine them together and they don’t turn into mud. Acrylics dry quickly, but oils I can work on and work on and work on. When you try to mix a lot pigments in acrylics, it turns into mud.”
A previous exhibitor at Edgewood Cottage this summer was Jack Hamrick, who brought a study of the psychology of color to his artwork. Richardson’s approach is a bit different than that, but somewhat related.
“I am an electrical engineer and I studied electromagnetics as my specialty,” said Richardson. “Using complementary colors can make a painting ‘pop.’ There is a lot of effort put into that. I have studied the wavelengths of color and tried to figure out how the eye sees it.”
Remember that reference to a man with his hair on fire? Learning about Richardson’s outside interests conjures up that image.
“I raced motorcycles at Daytona and won second place at Nationals there one year,” he said. “I get bored easily, so I do interesting things.”
Richardson’s latest ‘spare time’ adventure is a bucket list item.
“I am going on a cruise in the Gulf of Mexico with 19 other researchers,” Richardson noted. “It is pure scientific research. We are going on the Research Vessel Atlantis with the submersible Alvin. We will be measuring hydrocarbons with funding from a National Science Foundation grant, aiming to understand what is going on with natural hydrocarbon seeps deep in the ocean.
“The Alvin is going to go down about a mile and a half for a close look at the seeps, while people at different depths of the ocean are also measuring things. The team I am on will be on a surface ship, using drones to measure things from the atmosphere at five different levels. Each level will be about 100 feet higher. This is all Appalachian State research partnering with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and I am working with App State’s Bob Swarthout. As an electrical engineer, I am designing a control system for the drones.”
For a guy who gets bored easily, you can just as easily get Richardson excited by mentioning the word, “Alvin.”
“Going on a research cruise like this is one of my bucket list things. The Alvin is the coolest thing in the world, with a titanium hull. It was first built about the time Ii was born but has been regenerated over and over again. It can now go down over two miles below the surface of the ocean. It is the submersible that you saw looking at the Titanic and in National Geographic. For this cruise, we are leaving out of St. Peterburg and returning to Pensacola, the military port.”
Visitors to Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 7 can speak with Peter Richardson about his art — as well as his adventures — each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most, if not all of the art is available for purchase.
