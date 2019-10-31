Blowing Rock, NC (28605)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.