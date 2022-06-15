BOONE — The Town of Boone’s “Summer Concerts at the Jones House” is kicking off the summer season with a variety of musical acts from across the High Country.
Each year, the series organizes work to establish a diverse line-up that covers the variety of music enjoyed by the community. Ranging from jazz to bluegrass, a different artist will perform to an audience on the Jones House lawn each week.
“Every year we try to get a good blend of music that represents a lot of what the people in the area like. This year there’s a little bit of everything,” said Jones House Cultural Resources Specialist Brad Farthing. “We reach out to different people and we’ve got groups that play everything from old time bluegrass to some classic rock covers to female lead bands and a little bit of everything in between.”
Entering its 29th season, the concerts bring regular attendees every year. Many community members look forward to returning to the free community event each Friday during the summer while others stop in to see their favorite local performers. Tourists, visitors and locals alike gather on the lawn for entertainment and a sunset view of downtown Boone.
“There’s definitely some people who come every year and come to every concert but then there’s also the number of visitors who come by who just kind of stop in and stumble across it,” said Farthing. “And then there’s fans of specific groups that will come for certain nights and a lot of times once people have come one night, they end up coming back several weeks because it’s a nice, good vibe for families and just hanging out.”
Several performances throughout the summer align with other events happening in the community. On June 10, Todd Wright All-Stars will open the concert series as part of the High Country Jazzfest. The Urban Soil Due, Wiseapple and Lazybirds will perform on June 17 to kick off Boonerang, a weekend-long celebration of the community and the members who return. All of these bands are “boonerangs” themselves, starting their career in Boone and now returning to perform. On Aug. 19, Jones House will celebrate Doc Watson Day with Wayne Henderson, Nobody’s Business and Surefire who will play bluegrass and old-time tunes.
This year’s series brings local and regional artists, most of whom did not play the series last summer, to bring a diverse set of musicians to the community. Musicians are paid through the help of community sponsors. Concerts are scheduled every Friday from June 10 through Aug. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Parking is free in downtown Boone after 5 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn.
Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age and no open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash.
For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268- 6280.
The 2022 Summer Concerts at the Jones House Schedule June
10 – Jazzfest Todd Wright All-Stars
17 – Boonerang Kickoff Urban Soil Duo / Wiseapple / Lazybirds
24 – Erika Lewis / Rastacoustic
July1 – Watauga Community Band
8 — Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer / Gap Civil
15 — Florencia & the Feeling / Danny Whittington Band
22 – Shelby Rae Moore Band / Fwuit
29 – Nicholas Edward Williams / The Foreign Landers
August5 – Highland Reverie / Andrew Finn Magill & Anya Hinkle
12- Presley Barker / Golden Shoals
19 – DOC WATSON DAY (5pm) – Wayne Henderson / Nobody’s Business / Surefire
26 — Aaron Burdett / Loose Roosters
