The Jones House hosts old-time jam sessions every Thursday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. for musicians and spectators to enjoy playing and listening to the acoustic sounds of fiddles, banjos, guitars, bass and mandolins.
These jam sessions are open to people of any age, skill level and background in the parlor and galleries of the Jones House during the winter months and the lawn and porch in the warmer seasons. Jam sessions are free of charge and no registration is required.
The jam sessions, which have occurred since 2005, came to be after a decline of avenues for enjoying old-time music in the High Country. The Jones House began hosting these events to offer a space for community and musical exploration.
“We have kids here at the Jones House who were playing in jams when they were in elementary school, and then we have elderly people playing in the jams, too,” said Cultural Resource Coordinator Brandon Holder. “It’s hanging out over this common interest of playing this kind of, how should I say, old-time music is not on the radio. So, the people who find it have to have to look for it … you have to kind of seek out a different path to end up playing old time music.”
Any acoustic instrument is encouraged and the most common include fiddles, banjos, guitars, bass and mandolins. After everyone catches up, the key is chosen for the first set of tunes and the jamming begins. Often in old-time music the fiddlers lead the group, but Holder shared that the most experienced musicians tend to take on that role during the Jones House sessions. There is not one set leader, instead, the group decides what to play and “there’s kind of some standard repertoire” though every session is different.
Holder said that it is not only old-time music that is played on Thursday evenings.
“We’ve had some weeks where a group of bluegrass people come and they’ll play in another room, we’ve had weeks where people come and sing songs in a different room. We’re open to all of that. It does not just have to be an old-time jam,” said Holder. “We welcome all kinds of American roots music, as long as it’s played on acoustic stringed instruments.”
Jam sessions usually bring in around 10 people a week, but who comes varies. Holder said that there is a group of Watauga County locals that regularly join the sessions and others join occasionally, while in town or just stop in to check out the music.
“For instance, last week, some of the regulars were gone and we had a person that had lived in Boone a number of years ago who was visiting who came back. We had a person from Ohio who was just in the area looking for old time music who came and we had a group of people from Belgium that were just traveling through and one of them had a guitar and was interested in folk music and hung out,” said Holder. “So it was just kind of a different night.”
Holder said he believes some of the best music is played in people’s homes and not as a performance. He shared that the Jones House old-time jam sessions feel similar to “living-room” music, both in sound and comfortability.
“It’s not a performance, it’s a community jam. It’s basically like what goes on in people’s private homes in this area. A lot of the best music in this area, in my opinion, takes place at people’s homes, it’s just kind of peering into that world,” said Holder. “There’s a lot of talking and catching up and friendly exchanges.”
Holder continued, “There is a huge sense of community … In general, an old-time musician from California and an old-time musician from Florida can get together, having no practice, and play some songs together. There’s a common repertoire and it’s for anyone.”
For more information on old-time acoustic jam sessions at the Jones House, contact Brandon Holder at brandon.holder@townofboone.net or (828) 268-6280.
