Members of the well-known and highly regarded Choir of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock will be joining with the Choir of the Temple of the High Country, led by Dr. Linda Larson, Chorale Director, and officiated by Rabbi Alty Weinreb.
They will provide music for the Kol Nidre service. The Choir of St. Mary of the Hills has numerous recordings and has been featured in concerts throughout the United States and England.
Please join us for this profound and deeply spiritual Jewish High Holiday Service led by Rabbi Alty Weinreb.
You may join us in person in the Temple located at 1043 King Street, Boone, on September 15, at 6:30 pm. Proof of vaccination and mask wearing required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.