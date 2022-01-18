BLOWING ROCK — Travel woes were in abundance on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 all across the Eastern seaboard as Winter Storm Izzy dropped more than a foot of snow across the region, including Blowing Rock.
Two deaths were reported in I-95 in eastern North Carolina as cars collided on the heavily traveled freeway, according to The Weather Channel. More than 1200 flights were cancelled in the East and more than 100,000 people from Georgia to New York were left without power.
Closer to home, while many residents and visitors were snowbound, most took the dumping of snow on the High Country in stride.
With what scientists have advertised as "climate change" and global warming, large snowfalls have become increasingly rare. So while many could not drive cars, especially without 4-wheel drive or studded tires, they took advantage by playing in the white stuff.
Ski resorts bustled, but others broke out sleds from the closet or made makeshift toboggans out of all manner of materials. Others made snowmen, laid on the ground to make snow angels, frolicked with their favorite canine critters, or took aim at a loved one by throwing a snowball.
While the sun came out Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 19, another winter storm is expected to arrive by the weekend. Jan. 19 temperatures in Blowing Rock were forecast to reach over 40 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low for the day hovering just above freezing.
By Jan. 21, though, temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens again, accompanied by more snow showers. Low temperatures in the 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit are expected to persist through Winterfest weekend (Jan. 27-30), The Weather Channel outlook reports.
