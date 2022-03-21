BOONE — For the local resident with drawers full of reading glasses because at one point or another they forgot them and bought another pair — so unwittingly became a "collector" (again and again) — the Anatomy class has a solution: "Our Spectacular Drive." And it is the same with prescription glasses that are no longer needed by the original owner. Someone else can probably use them.
One student came from Blowing Rock, one from Mabel. A couple went to middle school at Parkway. Still another attended elementary and middle school in Nashville, Tenn., following her now Appalachian State professor father to Boone.
They may all have come from different geographies inside and outside Watauga County, but now they share three commonalities: they all attend Watauga High School; they are in Dr. Scott Evans' Anatomy class; and they are all committed to community service.
What makes the Anatomy class especially unique is that it is atypical.
"At the school board meeting last week, they brought in all the student groups who are doing service projects for an update and we were the only one tied to an individual academic class. The others were initiatives by student organizations, like the Sustainability Club, or a sports team."
The anatomy class project? Collecting glasses — spectacles — to benefit other people unable to afford glasses. From April 4-8, all of the glasses collected will be donated to the Boone Lions Club and that non-profit organization's eyeglasses initiative.
Junior Brooke Scheffler smiled broadly in revealing the name of the project, "Our Spectacular Drive." Their slogan, the group said in unison: "Look Better. Live Better. See Better."
"Dr. Evans introduced the idea to us at the beginning of this semester and all of us were enthusiastic about the idea," said senior Brelyn Sturgill. "We have been working toward this and now we are getting close to actually collecting the glasses. We are all excited to do something for people in need of this kind of help."
Ilya Corts agreed, saying that community service is important whether you are working on behalf of a class, an organization, or just on your own, as a volunteer.
Each of the class members took on different roles in the project, including Blowing Rock's Sarah Scheurer, who accepted the daunting task of getting the word out to the community.
"When you think about it, the gift of clear vision may be the most important of the five senses. Even if you are not blind, if you cannot see clearly it presents challenges in how you get around in the world," said Schuerer. "Imagine holding a book in your hands that you cannot read because all of the letters are blurry. On the other hand, imagine stumbling into danger because you cannot really see beyond the end of your nose. Put into that perspective, this is really important stuff we are doing to help people."
"In every case, projects like this improve your community in the long run," said Corts. "For us, as young people it also helps us strengthen our moral compass and bolsters our confidence in being able to help others."
Logan Aldridge, the only young man in the class, said that he was learning the importance of doing things for others without getting compensated monetarily.
"Money is important," said Aldridge, "but at the end of the day you can have all the money in the world and not be happy. Helping others makes me happy."
Especially for Corts, her academic studies in anatomy at Watauga will help lay a foundation for her career plans.
"I want to go into forensic sciences and be a medical examiner," she said.
Aldridge said that he plans to take a year off from academic studies after his graduation from Watauga, then go a couple of years to Caldwell Communtiy College before transferring to a 4-year school.
"I took Anatomy just as a filler class, with no real expectations," he said. "But what I have discovered is that I really enjoy learning how the physical body works."
For Scheffler, the project has become personal.
"On a personal level, I know a lot of people who are challenged by their vision, as well as the cost of corrective care," said Scheffler. "Optical work can be really expensive and even hard to get sometimes. For us to be able help in this way is a really cool experience. Community service teaches us a lot of life lessons, including the importance of giving back to our community. If we can make someone else happy, then that makes us happy."
Asked about the idea's origins, all of the students quickly pointed to Evans.
"My son went to Watauga High School his first two years, then graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math. He had two old pairs of glasses and came downstairs one day and asked if he should throw them away or is there something else he could do with them. I answered that I thought they could be donated to a community service project, helping people in both locally and around the world. A friend of mine at church belongs to the Boone Lions Club and he had told me about they have a program where they take the glasses and have a routine for identifying the prescription and classifying them. Then they distribute them to various groups around the world.
"We take reading glasses, too, for giving to people who are near-sighted and have trouble seeing up close," said Evans. "Many of the prescription glasses are for people who have trouble seeing far away. Even where prescriptions are custom made to deal with things like astigmatisms, they may find a match for someone in need of just that prescription and, if not, they will keep them in a warehouse until they do find someone."
Evans said that he has had a lot of great classes through the years, but the current group of just eight students is extraordinary.
"This is the best class I have ever had in my entire teaching career," said Evans. "They are just exceptional and maybe some of that perception is because we have been working on this project together. I think it is important for our students to value doing something for others who might be less fortunate than themselves.
"So I welcomed the opportunity to tie this project in with my Anatomy class because we study the human visual portion of the material we cover," added Evans. "Next week they will actually be dissecting cow eyes. Later we will be looking at eye charts. This project just connected what we are doing in the classroom with a problem that arose at home with my son's dilemma. Neither of us wanted to just throw away a couple pairs of $300 glasses. We wanted to find them a home."
Schuerer said that local residents and business owners can support their project by donating glasses they are no longer using.
"Between April 4 and April 8, you can drop them off at the high school's front office. Walmart has a collection box as do every optometrist in town. Just put them in a bag and mark WHS on the outside so we can measure the impact of our work, said Scheurer.
Now, if the class can just figure out how to tie anatomy to a field trip to Carowinds. Maybe study how the blood rushes to your head while riding the "Afterburn" roller coaster, twisting and turning, sometimes upside down for almost three minutes at 62 mph and 113 feet in the air...or how the heart rate begins racing on the six-story tall "Blackbeard's Revenge," whether a vertical drop on "Pirate's Plank", or how screaming affects the eardrums on the "Cannonball Drop," or if the human body's blood pressure elevates on "Captain's Curse"...
