BLOWING ROCK — Before serving a community it is best to understand how a community works. That, at least, is one of the basic premises behind the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce's "Leadership Challenge."
Held every two years — when not delayed by a pandemic — Blowing Rock's Leadership Challenge started in 2007 and was conducted in every odd-numbered year through 2019. Because of the 2020-21 coronavirus pandemic, there may have been some pent-up demand for the first even-numbered edition in 2022. A whopping 17 participants are enrolled in the current class of community "students" for the 8-week program to help them become even more active as leaders in the Blowing Rock community, according to Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge is sponsored and produced by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to meet the Town’s growing need for the active participation of informed and educated leaders. The goal of the program is to identify potential leaders and provide them with the community information and encouragement needed to spur local action and involvement.
The program is managed by Hardin along with assistance from many of the alums of prior year’s programs. The teambuilding and leadership development will be conducted by Jim Street, Ridgeline Leadership.
"Jim Street is an experienced corporate trainer, student leadership developer and group facilitator," Hardin said in an interview with The Blowing Rocket. "He will lead the group through various exercises in team building, individual leadership reflection and other activities during the retreat."
"We are working to help these participants gain a realistic understanding of how the community works and help create an awareness of local current interests," said Hardin. "Graduates are challenged to apply their talents throughout the community by becoming a part of community organizations, including public boards, nonprofit groups, and civic organizations."
The mission of the program, Hardin outlined, is the continued improvement of the local community.
"The profile of Blowing Rock and Watauga County is rapidly changing. Today’s leaders must have access to more timely information. Visits with community and government leaders during the upcoming sessions offer opportunities for participants to interact with those affecting change,” said Hardin.
Former Chamber president and recently elected member of Blowing Rock's board of commissioner Melissa Pickett is an alumnus of the 2011 Leadership Challenge class and in 2022 returns as a facilitator.
“I am particularly thrilled with the diversity of participants in this year's class and their desire to learn that they brought with them," said on Day 1 when interviewed by The Blowing Rocket. "They each seemed to want to grow and be challenged. The comments I heard were very positive and I think these participants will want to serve their community as volunteers and board members as they work to make Blowing Rock a better place in which to live, work and play. That’s what Leadership Challenge is all about.”
On Day 1 (March 4), participants heard from Brian Crutchfield, retired economic developer and active community organizer. Brian has been involved with Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge since its inception in 2007. He led the group through the program concepts as well as some valuable insights in how a community's economic development evolves.
Alumni of the program were invited to attend the midday luncheon, during which Sarah Goff led a discussion on the 2019 class project to build a restroom for the Blowing Rock School playground, which was completed in 2021.
Hardin explained that one of the requirements of admittance into the program is participating in a class project to enhance the lives of local residents.
A series of seven, half-day sessions provides information about local businesses and include tours of area businesses, organizations and facilities. The sessions are planned by experts and leaders in the topic area and offer information and thoughtful analysis. The activities and courses are designed to stimulate interest and awareness and will include an opportunity to interact with the speakers and discussion leaders. Alumni of prior years assist in the planning, preparation, hosting and facilitation of each session.
The Blowing Rock Leadership Challenge is a partnership effort of several local organizations. Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is the lead local sponsor and is responsible for overall coordination of the program and the selection of participants.
Funding comes from individual tuition, corporate sponsorship, and a generous grant from The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock.
"The next Leadership Challenge will be offered in 2024," said Hardin. "That may seem like a long way off, but this program is very popular so if people in the community are interested, they should sign up as soon as possible. In order to facilitate best results and give the appropriate attention to each participant, the number of seats in a class are limited. We are already receiving interest for the 2024 Leadership Challenge."
The 2022 Leadership Challenge class and their business or organization affiliations include:
- Cathy Barker, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
- Suzy Barker, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
- William Brinker, Landfill Group
- Pana Columbus, High Country Caregivers
- Jennifer Davis, Blue Ridge Mountain Club
- Kelsea Dixon, The Blake on Main
- Tammie Hill, Arcadian Massage
- Ashli Kemo, Spangler Restoration
- Lindsay McClanahan-Cook, 4 Forty Four Construction
- Bobby Paul, The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
- Baker Stanley, Town of Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation
- Thomas Steele, Town of Blowing Rock
- Ian Stewart, The Mustard Seed
- Chassie Stone, Chetola Resort
- Kris Testori, Hill House Blowing Rock
- Gabe Wilson, Blowing Rock Art and History Museum
- Matt Young, The Northgate Group
