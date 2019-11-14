All across Watauga County, Fraser fir Christmas trees that have grown for seven to 10 years will soon find a new home for the holidays. The local choose and cut season has already started, with most farms opening Nov. 16-17 and 22-23.
“There is a strong demand for trees nationwide and locally; we expect that demand to be in play,” said Richard Boylan of the Watauga County Cooperative Extension office of Boone, which helps operate the Watauga County Christmas Tree Association.
Since the early 2010s, choose and cut farms have experienced greater demand for real Christmas trees. The demand has caused many farms to close early in recent years, with many not making it into December due to selling out of that year’s stock.
“People are buying Christmas trees earlier and earlier each year,” said Joey Clawson, owner of Clawson’s Choose and Cut and Panoramic View Christmas Tree Farm, both of Boone. “Thanksgiving falls later this year, so there’s one less weekend to plan for.”
A combination of factors, such as a good economy, have led to an increase of Fraser fir sales.
“Ninety percent of choose and cut customers come from a ways away,” said Clawson. “People come from places like Raleigh or Charlotte. People come from Atlanta or even Florida.”
“Ten years ago, we had close to 30 farms participating in choose and cut,” Jim Hamilton, director of the Watauga County Cooperative Extension said. “Due to tree-grower attrition, we had several (farmers) retire, several sell out of trees and not replant. We’re down to around a dozen farms in the county.”
In addition, the seven- to 10-year gestation period for a Fraser fir tree to grow into full size makes it hard for the supply of trees to catch up to quick demand.
“Larger trees are in tighter demand, because farmers in the business are selling trees once they reach seven or eight feet,” Clawson said. “People are buying quickly.”
“I feel like it’ll be a good year for the farms,” said Daniel Brown of C&J Christmas Tree Farm of Boone. “We got the rain we needed.”
Hamilton asks that tree buyers be patient at farms during busy weekends. Typically, the busiest weekend is Thanksgiving, with the Friday after the holiday, coined ‘Fraser Friday,” the busiest day.
“With Thanksgiving falling late in November this year, we know it’s going to be busy,” Hamilton said.
However, in the coming years, the supply could begin to catch up with the demand as farmers began planting more trees several years ago. Hamilton said there will be two or three new farms coming online in the coming years once their first batch of trees reaches an optimal height.
“Fraser fir Christmas tree production is the long game to get a tree to that ideal seven-foot range,” Hamilton said.
Farmers are constantly keeping the Watauga County Christmas Tree Association and each other abreast of their numbers, as to direct customers to farms that have trees.
“The WCCTA and farmers are communicating from one to another to let everyone know what size trees we have available, so when people call the WCCTA, the Watauga (Tourism Development Authority), High Country Host or the farms, they’ll be informed who has 10-foot, 12-foot trees, etc,” Clawson said.
