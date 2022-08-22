Green Park Inn porte-cochere

This backhoe was being hauled on a trailer pulled by a construction truck. The driver misjudged the 'low clearance' on Aug. 22 at the Green Park Inn.
Green Park Inn backhoe accident

The Green Park Inn's porte-cochère will likely need to be rebuilt after a backhoe on a trailer was pulled into it. The driver obviously misjudged the low clearance.
Green Park Inn backhoe accident 3

A hotel porte-cochère is obviously not designed for construction trucks pulling flatbed trailiers hauling backhoes. This accident occurred at the Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock on Aug. 22.

