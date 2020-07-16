BLOWING ROCK — In his newsletter, From the Desk of the Mayor, Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers announced on July 11 that the newly reinstated in-house dispatch services for Blowing Rock Police Department are operational.
“This is a premium customer service to all of Blowing Rock to have in-house services present seven days a week, at no additional cost,” Sellers said. “The council and l have been pushing for this for many years, and now you can walk into our police department and talk to an officer that will assist with your needs.”
BRPD’s in-house services are available to the community from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. The town of Boone assumes dispatch services from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
Sellers also expressed thanks to Chief of Police Aaron Miller and Town Manager Shane Fox “for bringing this to fruition.”
To learn more about BRPD, visit http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/government/police or call (828) 295-5200.
