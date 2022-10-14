BOONE — Dust off the dancing shoes and grab a spooky Halloween costume because the Eighth Annual Masquerade Ball hosted by the Hunger and Health Coalition is back this year.
The event took a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, Hunger and Health Coalition is “ecstatic” to bring back locals and new faces to dance the night away.
“This is our favorite event of the year, this is like the super bowl for us,” acting Executive Director Jenn Bass said in a press release. “The community completely rallies behind us and our mission and the event is just fun. It does not get more fun than getting dressed up and dancing the night away with your friends.”
This year’s event will fall right on Halloween weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29. Located this year at the beautiful Meadowbrook Inn in Blowing Rock, guests can expect to be entertained the moment they walk through the doors.
Grants and Program Manager Maura McClain explains that fundraisers such as the Masquerade Ball are “vital” to the HHC mission.
“We rely so heavily on events like these to fund our mission. The past two years have been hard not just on us as an organization, but as a community,” McClain said.
As a student at Appalachian State University, McClain said she always heard of the event and is excited to see what creative costumes community members can think of.
There will be prizes for those best dressed including best DIY, pop culture, best duo, least recognizable and party pooper as well as best staff member.
Bass says that community members don’t have to necessarily wear a costume to attend.
“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions these past two years, if guest want to throw on a mask and come boogie with us, that is perfectly okay,” Bass said.
Guests will also enjoy scary good music from a local DJ and delicious food prepared by one of the town’s most talented chefs at Meadowbrook Inn. There will be frightening Halloween themed cocktails that will be flowing all night. Attendees can peruse on a few luxury silent auction items while they take a break from the dance floor or hit the Halloween themed photo booths.
“This all goes back to being able to provide healthy nutritious foods to our families. Winter is quite literally coming, so it is a pivotal time for our organization to be able to provide nourishing food and lifesaving medication to our neighbors in need,” Bass said.
Ticket prices are $50 for one ticket and $90 for two. Included in the ticket is your meal and one drink. There will an option of a cash bar for those wishing to purchase more. Those that are younger than 18 are discouraged to attend. Childcare is not provided.
Tickets and sponsorship information can be found on the Hunger and Health Coalition’s website at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.