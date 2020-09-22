As the air crisps and Boone moves into autumn, the Hunger and Health Coalition is usually gearing up for our largest fundraisers of the year. In October, its Masquerade Ball and booth at the Valle Country Fair raise more than $60,000, funding it uses to keep shelves stocked with food all through the colder seasons. Client visits increase as seasonal summer employment dips, and the nonprofit relies on this money to make sure it has enough for everyone who will come to us for help, HHC officials said.
COVID-19 promises to make this winter its busiest yet. Since March, Hunger Health and Coalition has taken on more than 600 new clients, and that number continues to grow. Simultaneously, it is making up for a shortfall of more than $100,000 from canceled fundraisers during the last few months. It has not stopped providing for our community through the pandemic, but needs the support of the community more than ever at this time.
These shifts have forced HHC to be more creative than ever this year. In October, there are two new events for the community that will help fill the financial void COVID-19 has created.
The first is the HHC Fall Blast — a clay shooting competition at the Chetola Sporting Reserve at the Blue Ridge Mountain Club on Oct.10-11, with prize packs and all guns and ammunition provided. Team registration is $300 ($75 per person). If you don't have four team members and want to enter, you can email programshhc@gmail.com to be paired.
The second opportunity is Drive-In Movies. On Oct, 23 and 30 at 7 p.m., will be two Halloween classics, "Beetlejuice" (23rd) and "Hocus Pocus" (30th). Come out with your friends to Valle Crucis and watch these favorites for only $20 per car for a fun and social-distancing friendly night and help us bring this awesome community tradition back to life.
For everyone who attended our Masquerade Ball last year, HHc hopes you’ll join them again and help support our mission by volunteering, donating or helping to share our mission with your friends and family. More than 10 percent of Watauga County receives support from HHC each year, and sourcing connections allow us to purchase $5 worth of food for every $1 we raise.
For more information on our programs and ways to get involved, visit HHC's Facebook page, visit hungerandhealthcoalition.com or call (828) 262-1628.
