GREECE — A humanitarian worker with ties to Boone is working with refugees in Greece through a non-governmental organization she helped create.
Colleen Bromberger, who lived in Boone with her parents, runs the Fáilte Center in Greece to help provide support and education to refugees arriving in Athens, Greece.
Bromberger took her experience as a teacher and brought it to Greece where she taught different levels of English in refugee camps for two years.
“I worked in the youth space,” Bromberger said. “I worked not only as a teacher, but also doing psychosocial support, which is like having conversations with people, playing games with them, as well as teaching English.”
She met her now colleague, Claire Campion, at the second refugee camp she worked at and they decided to take their skills and background to start their own nonprofit organization in Greece.
At the center, Bromberger works on the educational side of helping refugees while Campion uses her social work background to help with mental health and psychosocial support.
The activities the center offers are individualized for every person coming through the door.
“So what we are going to do is offer everything that is based on who comes in the door, which is going to be very unique,” Bromberger said. “I will offer English classes, but they will be in a smaller group or they will be like a tutoring session. And I’m only going to offer these English classes based on what the person wants.”
Bromberger said that if a person comes in wanting to attend university one day, she will teach them the vocabulary to help them achieve that goal. She will also do that if a person comes in wanting to just learn enough English to communicate at a basic level.
“I will also offer an activity of individualized teaching support,” Bromberger said. “So, there are a lot of people here who have backgrounds as teachers from their home countries. Maybe they were teachers in Iraq or in Iran and they want to continue teaching here, or maybe continue leading workshops here at a different center. So I will support those who are interested in continuing that.”
The center will also have an area for children’s activities, where parents can leave their children while they use one of the center’s services. Currently, the area will have toys, games and books for children. Bromberger hopes to expand this area in the future by introducing more formalized activities that can support children with trauma, which will be dependent on if they receive the funding or not.
IN the last five years, Bromberger said refugees have been mainly coming from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Congo, Somalia and then now Ukraine.
“They make a very dangerous journey, it often ends horrifically. A lot of trauma attached, and sometimes people lose their lives as a result of this,” Bromberger said.
She said the average person she met in camps would wait more than two years for they asylum request to be accepted or rejected.
“I knew, personally, of one man who waited six years for a decision in the camp,” Bromberger said. “He spent his entire 20s basically in this camp.”
She said a lot of the refugees come to the camps with trauma, which is one are Bromberger and Campion are working to address at their center.
“People come to these camps with a lot of trauma and so it’s really important to to not only have the ability to talk to people, but also to have activities that can help them sort of emotionally regulate how they’re feeling,” Bromberger said.
The center is still a work in process as Bromberger and Campion are building it out and furnishing it with needed items. They hope their work can also inspire others to get involved.
“As two women who are the founders and directors, we hope to serve as an example of how more individuals who identify as women can be more involved in the non-profit NGO community, especially in creating and leading NGOs,” Bromberger said.
To donate to the center, visit chuffed.org/project/support-access-to-learning-and-mental-health-services-in-greece.
To learn more about the center, visit www.thefailtecentre.org/who-we-are.
