WATAUGA — After decking the halls and decorating trees, Watauga County residents must plan how to dispose of their Christmas trees.
For residents of the town of Boone, Justin Stines from the public works department said residents have a good option. Those who participate in the town’s pick-up trash service can leave their trees on the curb, where they will be picked up and delivered to the waste center and put through a wood chipper for reuse. This is located at 336 Landfill Road off U.S. 421 East.
Watauga residents outside the town limits or without trash pick up service can take their trees directly to the waste center to mulch.
Alternatively, for those looking for more creative solutions, Watauga County Agricultural Extension director Jim Hamilton wrote a blog detailing a variety of ways residents can dispose of Christmas trees.
According to Hamilton, Christmas tree disposers can take a tree and drop it in the depths of the forest, where it can decompose among the rhododendron thickets and pines.
For those looking for options closer to home, Hamilton said families can always make a campfire in the backyard and use the tree as fuel for the fire.
Lastly, Hamilton said those with ponds on their properties can drop their Christmas trees to the depths of the water. The trees can make good habitats for fish to hide from predators.
To read Hamilton’s blog, visit bit.ly/32eMYZS.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.