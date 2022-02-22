BOONE — A Housing Needs Assessment for the High Country has been completed by the firm Bowen National Research, the High Country Association of REALTORS® announced Tuesday. The assessment covers Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.
In the fall of 2021, the High Country Association of REALTORS® (HCAR) partnered with Ashe County, Avery County, Watauga County, the High Country Homebuilders Association, the Town of Boone, the Blue Ridge Business Development Center in Alleghany and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock to retain Bowen to conduct an assessment of housing issues in the region.
Support from HCAR included a grant from the National Association of REALTORS® and a grant from the North Carolina Homeowners Alliance. In 2021 HCAR members sold a total of 3,222 residential listings worth $1.43 billion. The median sale price was $345,000, an increase of 21 percent from the year before.
“Housing affordability and availability are priority issues for our membership,” said Jim Lewis, President of the High Country Association of REALTORS®. “Homeownership is synonymous with the American Dream, and with growing demand we want the High Country to be an affordable place to live, work and raise a family. That’s why we partnered with stakeholders to fund this study of the housing market.”
Bowen National Research began the assessment in August of 2021. The assessment included an evaluation of demographics and employment trends, analysis of housing stock, migration patterns, community services, blighted properties, and development opportunities and surveys of employers and community stakeholders.
The 400-page completed study will help government officials, community leaders and local employers understand the region’s evolving housing market, establish priorities, modify or expand policies and meet future housing needs.
Key findings in the assessment include:
- The median home value in the High Country is $223,906, above the state’s estimated median value of $217,574.
- The highest median home value is in Blowing Rock, $436,585. The lowest is in Alleghany, $160,836.
- An estimated 6,448 renter households and 5,524 owner households in the High Country are cost burdened, meaning the household pays more than 30 percent of income on housing costs. In the town of Boone, 64.7 percent of renters are cost burdened.
- Of 919 multifamily rental housing units surveyed, only one was vacant, resulting in a 99.9 percent occupancy rate.
- According to Bowen: “In typical, well-balanced rental housing markets, the occupancy rate is generally between 94 and 96 percent. The local market’s 99.9% occupancy rate is extremely high and indicates that the market is suffering from a significant shortage of multifamily rental housing.”
- Median rent in the High Country ranges from $365 for a studio unit in Alleghany to $2,200 for a three-bedroom unit in Watauga.
- The median sale price of homes in the region increased by $119,000 between 2018 and 2021, an average annual increase of 17.2 percent.
- Nearly three out of four available for-sale homes within the region are priced above $300,000. The median list price in the overall region is $475,000.
- According to Bowen: “Conservatively assuming a 5 percent down payment, a household would have to earn approximately $150,000 annually to afford a median-priced home.”
- “Based on 2021 estimated Census figures, only 6.8 percent of households in the region have the income to buy a median-priced home.
- Overall, there is a projected housing gap of 5,177 rental housing units and 6,349 for-sale housing units in the region over the next five years.
- “The greatest gap appears to be for housing priced between $170,000 and $285,000.”
Recommendations include: Establishing a Housing Production goal, increasing density, re-evaluating building and design standards, evaluating zoning policies, contemplating the use of land banks, a housing bond, a housing trust fund, development incentives, and a first-time homebuyer program to help with down payments and securing additional Housing Choice Vouchers.
According to the report’s author, Patrick Bowen, President of Bowen National Research, “While the report clearly demonstrates a variety of housing issues and challenges for the High Country Region, it also points to a great opportunity to develop numerous housing product types in the area. This study will not only benefit decision-makers and residents of the region, but also it serves to inform and promote the incredible residential development opportunities for developers and investors.”
A presentation of the Housing Needs Assessment will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at the HCAR office in Boone for stakeholders and invited guests.
