BOONE — The Hospitality House in Boone is donating baskets to first responders as a thank you for their partnerships with the organization.
“One of our projects is to reach out to community partners and first responders, law enforcement just to say thank you for their partnership,” said Chief Development Director Todd Carter. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in mental health emergencies as well as folks coming to us with pretty severe medical needs. We’ve needed (first responders) a lot more and they’ve been on site a lot more. So we’re just trying to extend our thanks and appreciation to let them know that we know it’s difficult and that they’re appreciated, and we really couldn’t do it if they didn’t respond and help us.”
David Luther, the chair of the community relations and appreciation subcommittee, said they have dropped off some baskets with food, comfort items, and other items they thought might be useful as a sign of gratitude.
“We recognize that our missions and the communities we support overlap, and we wanted to take a moment to thank and connect with the first responders who assist the individuals and families in the same areas we serve,” Luther said. “We plan to roll this out to law enforcement, EMS and fire departments across the seven counties we serve, but we figured we may as well start close to home.”
Luther said that the Watauga housing and outreach center and the community kitchen are in the primary response districts for Boone Fire stations No. 2 and No. 3, so the first baskets went to them.
“Many of our board members have personal and professional relationships with first responders in the area, and our goal is to eventually work our way to all of them so we can establish connections that will ultimately help rebuild lives and strengthen communities in the areas we operate,” Luther said.
Luther said the baskets that they give out to first responders include:
