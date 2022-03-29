BLOWING ROCK — With an annual economic impact of nearly $7 million to Blowing Rock and the surrounding region, the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is gearing up for another 21 days of fun and spectacle in June, July and early August.
All totaled, as many as 1,000 horses as well as and estimated 3,000 riders, owners and trainers compete at the Blowing Rock Equestrian Preserve in the various show arenas. They rent hotel rooms and vacation homes, eat at restaurants, and shop up and down Main Street for the one-week Saddlebred show June 9-12, Hunter-Jumper I from July 26-31, and Hunter-Jumper II from Aug. 3-7.
The results of an updated economic impact study by Appalachian State University have not yet been released, but the last study in 2012 put the number at almost $7 million.
"Other than Art in the Park, nothing else in town comes close to the economic impact of the horse show," said Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. And to think that the covers only about three weeks during the summer to have that much of an impact is remarkable. Certainly the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show is a blessing for our business community in Blowing Rock."
The three-week show has an impact that goes beyond the expenditures of riders, owners, trainers, support personnel and family members, said former Rotary club president Jim Clabough, now in his 14th year of chairing The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock's participation in the show, selling advertisements for the event program and manning the admission gates.
"One hundred percent of our proceeds from those two support activities is redistributed to non-profit organizations in the area, as well as funding our college scholarship program for deserving students in Watauga County," said Clabough. "The local business people have been very generous in buying ads for the program because they realize how important the publication is in directing business their way during the equestrian community's stay here, but also because it is their way of expressing their gratitude for what the horse show means to the area."
Clabough added, "I recently reviewed our records and over just the last decade The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock has earned a total of $200,000 from our work in manning the horse show gate, selling ads, and producing the annual event program for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. All of the proceeds have been used for our charity work. Even though this represents only the last 10 years, our partnership with the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Foundation extends back to at least the early 1980s, if not before. So the cumulative benefit to the non-profit community and the college scholarship program is likely to be much, much greater."
Businesses or individuals interested showing their support by buying an ad in the event program can contact any member of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock or email Clabough at jclabough@charter.net.
