The following information about those from the High Country who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam comes from the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund as well as the National Archives. For more information, visit to www.vvmf.org.
Ashe County
Charles Eller, Army, Pfc. Wall No. 3E-75
Jeff Miller, Army, SP4. Wall No. 14W-66
John Proffit, Army, Sgt. Wall No. 8W-80
Charles Phillips, Army, SP4. Wall No. 37E-66
Gary Phillips, Army, Sgt. Wall No. 15W-54
Jimmy Phipps, Army, Sgt. Wall No. 11E-101
Samuel Surber, Army SP5. Wall No. 14W-36
Avery County
Ronnie Greene, Army, Cpl. Wall No. 20W-25
Lowell Smith, Air Force, TSGT. Wall No. 41E-12
Watauga County
Harold Beach, Army, Cpl. Wall No. 25W-27
Bobby Braswell. Army, Sgt. Wall No. 23E-56
Baxter Carroll, Army, Psg. Wall No. 4E-68
Alvin Church, Army, SP4. Wall No. 39E-3
William Roberts, Marine Corps, Lcpl. 45E-28
