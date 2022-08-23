Evenlight Eagles

One of the featured artists through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series, Evenlight Eagles embraces nature with her creativity in using free-range and repurposed leather.
Evenlight Eagles - journal

A notebook, a journal, a calendar... Evenlight Eagles' leather arts are on display through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage as part of the Artists in Residence series, hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Evenlight Eagles purse with heart

There is a lot of love built into the leather arts of Evenlight Eagles, featured at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 28.
Evenlight Eagles

Styles, colors and textures abound in the leather art of Evenlight Eagles, featured at Edgewood Cottage through Aug. 28 as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's Artists in Residence series.
Evenlight Eagles barrettes

Evenlight Eagles may start with a large, full hide and make large pieces from the majority of the material, but she narrows down her work to the small stuff, too, using every fragment to produce something, like these barrettes. Her work is being exhibited through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage for the Artists in Residence series hosted by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Evenlight Eagles 1

Artist Evenlight Eagles works primarily in free-range leather and is one of the featured exhibitors through Aug. 28 at Edgewood Cottage.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.