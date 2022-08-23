BLOIWNG ROCK — There is a certain earthiness to leather artist Evenlight Eagles, one the featured artists through Aug. 28 in the Artists in Residence Series at Blowing Rock’s Edgewood Cottage. It’s almost reminiscent of the Hippie movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
But Eagles is much more complicated than that.
“I am inspired by nature and the mountains,” said Eagles in an Aug. 22 interview with The Blowing Rocket. If I get away from nature for too long, I can’t make anything. I have to be in nature. I am inspired by nature from the bottom up. I spend a lot of time in the water, in the mountain streams. I have all these little hiding spots that I go to.”
But Eagles thoughts deepen as she starts describing her art and her life. Humankind’s imperfect living in a perfect world seems to permeate her consciousness.
“My byline is ‘Enhancing the natural beauty of leather.’ I like playing with all of the different colors and textures, and marrying those together,” she said.
It may seem incongruous, but the interests of the far left, politically, can find common ground in Eagles’ thinking with the interests of the far right. She points out that those leaning left tend to be anti-guns and pro-environmental concerns. They often look with disdain at hunters, who use guns to kill wild game.
“If we didn’t have development, we would have better balance in species populations. We can’t live imperfectly in a perfect world, so the trick is how we establish that balance. It is through real conversations about the reality of hunting. You have the far left wing folks who think that all hunting is bad, largely because it involves guns and you get in that political divide. It is the extremes on both sides that are keeping us from having real conversations.
“Some of the most avid conservationists are hunters,” adds Evenlight. “They want to protect the environments in which they hunt and the very best give back more than they take. Imagine all of the leather we use from free range sources, how much ‘wild’ would have to have been conserved? You have to have ‘wild’ in order to have free-range, so I am working with leather that was first part of wild game.”
Eagles concentrates her artful handiwork on free-range leather — from deer, elk, moose, etc. — and also works in repurposed leather. Just like it has become fashionable for culinary artists to use every part of a steer as a food source and developed dishes for each, Eagles’ artistic mission includes little or no waste.
“One of the things I love to do is start with a big full hide and go all the way down to where I am not wasting anything. With the fragments, I am making little earrings and keychains. So, with the smaller stuff I am creating a wholesale line of consumer goods, but from the larger stuff I produce one of a kind, custom made pieces. For instance, when I make a custom-made bag, I make it the right size for the customer, but also with the right size pockets for she wants to carry,” said Eagles.
When Eagles talks about free range, it is easy to imagine the Wild West days in the mountains and prairies of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas.
“I use a lot of buffalo, but you can’t get a lot of free-range buffalo. The species has been almost decimated, but the wild herds are coming back through conservation efforts. The basic problem, though, is that you can’t get sustainable numbers of buffalo herd populations without a whole bunch of free-range land and that is getting harder and harder to come by. I use the buffalo and the free-range leathers together a lot,” she said.
One of my other bylines is “Pro Impact Leathers”. The idea is giving back more than I am taking. It is the same thing with repurposed leather, which is recycling. That also means using the material down to its smallest fragments so there is very little waste.
Eagles understands the economics of her art, too.
“We also want to work toward chemical free leathers. If a deer hide is normally $250, if it is chemical free it is $350. You have to have a high-end line of work to use all of the assets and make the effort economically viable. Ultimately, I want to work toward a full line of chemical-free leather products.
Is it cool to have a fur coat?
“That is such a complex subject. If an animal is just being killed for the fur and not being used for food or another purpose, then that is not up my alley. There is a book about a trapper, who gives back more than he takes. It is a good read,” she said.
Eagles was born in Maryland but has always called Blowing Rock home. She now lives in the same house of her ancestors, the only home she has really known, even though through the years she has lived in in Hickory, Hildebran, Charlotte, Rocky Mount, even Venezuela for a couple of years.
“I was born in Maryland, but my roots are really here in Blowing Rock,” said Eagles. “My great- great grandfather used to be a caretaker for the Cone Estate, going way back to the early 1900s. I held his hand when I was about four years old, but he died when I was very young. My father was in the military for a short while but Blowing Rock has always been home. Every flat spot on Ransom Street was a garden and my grandfather plowed those gardens.
“I got into leather because my uncle, Daniel Winkler, was a master bladesmith, making knives,” Eagles continued. “He made knives for the main characters in the movie, ‘The Last of the Mohicans,’ with Daniel Day-Lewis. I was getting out of high school in Rocky Mount at that time, but the minute I graduated from high school I moved back to Blowing Rock. My grandmother was a chiropractor in Rocky Mount, one of the first female chiropractors. All of my family is between Blowing Rock and Globe. My grandfather’s kin came from Globe.”
Besides the military, Eagles said her father is a professional photographer, still living in Rocky Mount.
Getting back to her work with leather, Eagles concluded the conversation with thoughts on other elements that help make her leather art special and unique.
“Right now, I am focused on using the edges of the leather to make mountains on purses. That’s really fun. And an aspect of my work that may get overlooked is that the majority of my pieces are fully hand sewn. It is ‘finished,’ but it has a little bit of a folksy feel to it. I don’t use a lot of machines in what I do. You can tell it is hand made, but it is still refined,” she concluded.
Visitors to Edgewood Cottage can learn more about Evenlight Eagles’ leather art through Aug. 28. The Artists in Residence series exhibits are open each day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and visitors are asked to sign the guest book to help with the Historical Society’s grant funding that supports the series. Most, if not all of the art being exhibited at Edgewood Cottage is available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.