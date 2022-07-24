Acro Bags by John Littleton and Kate Vogel

This "acro bag" sculpture is featured in the Blowing Rock Women's Club silent auction, with bids accepted through July 30. The sculpture is by renowned regional artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel, based in Bakersville, N.C.
Acro Bags

This "Acro Bags" sculpture by John Littleton and Kate Vogel, originally priced at $3,500, was donated to the Blowing Rock Women's Club in support of the non-profit's college scholarship program supporting Blowing Rock students. The piece is being sold via silent auction, with bids accepted through 3 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at the club's Village Thrift, 8332 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock.

