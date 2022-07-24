BLOWING ROCK — Mere tote bags don't usually get a lot of attention at Village Thrift in Blowing Rock, but when they are blown glass sculptures, "acro bags" by world renowned artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel — and they are the featured item in a silent auction to raise money for the Blowing Rock Women's Club college scholarship program — well, think again. They are creating quite a stir.
Twelve inches tall, these Acro Bags by Littleton and Vogel were originally priced at $3,500. The Women's Club has set a reserve for the bidding, but the highest bid over the reserve (not published, of course) will go home with these artistic treasures.
The pieces can be seen and bids placed at Village Thrift (8332 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock), Wednesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bidding ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.
Ann Rhyne of the Women's Club explained, "Our pricing team will review the bids at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1. The person with the highest bid above the reserve will be contacted and the winner must pay and pick up the Acro Bags by 3 p.m., Aug. 6.
"We are very grateful for this extremely valuable donation to our scholarship program and excited that someone has an opportunity to give this precious, exquisite sculpture a new home," said Rhyne. "It will be a win for our scholarship recipients in the coming year as well as a win for the high bidder."
After awarding $75,000 in college scholarships to Blowing Rock students this past spring, the Blowing Rock Women's Club and its thriving Village Thrift shop gained significant traction in the community, including its welcoming new members excited by the club's mission. Rhyne and other BRWC members report that not only has there been an uptick in valuable items donated to the shop this summer, but increased traffic through the store, too.
According to descriptive entries found in Wikipedia, Littleton and Vogel met while attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their first collaboration in glass took place in 1979, at the Spruce Pine, N.C. studio of Littleton's father, Harvey Littleton who was already an accomplished glass artist. Littleton and Vogel settled in Bakersville, where they set up their studio and joined a community of other artists working in glass.
Reports Wikipedia, "Littleton and Vogel's first successful sculptures took the form of "Bags"; blown glass bubbles that were shaped to look like soft fabric bundles "tied" at the neck with a loop of glass and terminating in a flared ruff."
