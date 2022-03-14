BLOWING ROCK — After winds recorded at more than 95 miles per hour on Saturday. March 12, shook some residents' shutters, officials of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce received calls on March 13 that two large trees had been toppled behind their building and fallen across its rooftop.
At the scene on Sunday as arborists used a large crane to pluck the trees from the building's rooftop and cut it into manageable pieces, Chamber CEO Charles Hardin explained to The Blowing Rocket that he had not yet been able to enter the building to inspect any interior damage.
"For safety reasons, I was advised not to enter the building so I have not yet been inside," said Hardin. "I think we were lucky. The impact seems mostly to have been on the garage, although one of the large trees appeared to be laying across the corner apex of the main house. We will just have to see."
On site helping with the tree removal and its disposition was Green Valley Arborist, based in Todd, N.C.
