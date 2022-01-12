BOONE — Blustery and chilly conditions ushered in a second, smaller snowfall of the week in the High Country on the evening of Jan. 6 and morning of Jan. 7.
According to the National Weather Service regional station in Blacksburg, Virginia, Boone received 2 inches of snow, topping off the little bit of snow and ice left from the larger snow event on the morning of Jan. 3.
While the snowfall was gentle, bitter cold temperatures and winds brought the High Country its coldest night of the season. NWS Blacksburg reported that the temperature in Boone dropped to 10 degrees, but the windchill plunged it to -6 degrees around 4 a.m. Friday morning.
While the snow was originally anticipated to end in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 7, a gentle snowfall persisted into the mid-morning in the Boone area to top off the 2-inch snowfall. Although the sun came out during the day, Friday’s temperature only climbed to around 18 degrees.
For more information and to see NWS Blacksburg’s forecast, visit www.weather.gov/rnk/.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.