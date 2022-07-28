RALEIGH — Many here in the High Country will remember local musician Tray Wellington as a member of the bluegrass group Cane Mill Road in his younger years. But since then, Wellington branched away to create an impressive resume as yet another talented artist from this region determined to make his mark in the music world.
After growing up in nearby West Jefferson, Wellington has since graduated from East Tennessee State University’s acclaimed Bluegrass, Old-time, Country and Celtic Music Program to parlay his experiences and acquired knowledge to become the communications director of the Pinecone organization in Raleigh, the Piedmont Council of the Traditional Arts.”
Just as importantly, Wellington just dropped his latest album called “Black Banjo.” The title is a nod to the African origins of the banjo, the centuries-plus Black string band history that flourished in this country from the 1700s to the early 1900s, and his own experiences as a young Black man playing the instrument in Appalachia.
“Black Banjo” finds Wellington performing his original tunes as well as traditional cuts and even a wonderful jazzy, newgrass version of “Naima,” written by the late and legendary musician John Coltrane, who grew up in High Point, NC.
Produced by Jon Weisberger, an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Award-winning songwriter and musician, Wellington is backed up on “Black Banjo” by guitarist Jon Stickley, mandolin master Wayne Benson, bassist Kevin Kehrberg, and fiddlers Carley Arrowood, Avery Merritt and Lyndsay Pruett. The Grammy Award-winning Tim O’Brien sings a duet with Wellington on “Wasted Time.”
While Wellington loves his job at Pinecone and is enjoying the city life in Raleigh, he still visits the High Country often. In fact, he and his band performed at The Jones House Cultural Center during the recent Boonerang Music and Arts Festival.
“Boonerang was a cool festival,” said Wellington. “It was a great environment, and I like that the lineup was filled with artists from that area. We had a fun show that day. Everything turned out good and everyone was happy.”
Wellington was playing the electric guitar when he discovered the banjo and bluegrass music at 14 years old. Soon hooked and on his way, Wellington’s musical growth was enhanced by various music teachers and in-school roots music programs offered in Ashe County that this whole region is blessed with, including the Junior Appalachian Musicians organization.
“When I first started playing the banjo as a teenager, my teacher was Eric Hardin, who is a great guitar and banjo player in our area,” said Wellington. “And, the great musician Steve Lewis teaches at the roots music program there at the high school in Ashe County where you just bring your instrument in and you can play whatever you want to play. It was like a practice period where Steve would sit down and help you play some tunes, and just him being there helped me out a lot. I took that class the entire time I was in high school during every semester, so I was in there once a day. I learned as much as I could from him.”
Wellington realizes how lucky he was to be able to grow up in the High Country and find teaching available for kids, and that instills his desire to pass it on to Black kids like himself and people from all walks of life who may get that Appalachian Mountain music bug.
“In certain other areas of the world, folk music is not a big thing like it is in our area,” said Wellington. “We are really lucky to have it. When I talk to people from other places and the subject comes up, or they ask me how I got started, I tell them our story. A lot of schools around the country, of course, have classical or band-focused programs and maybe a jazz program.”
Now, Wellington and his former band mate Liam Purcell of Cane Mill Road band, are poised to be the new young leaders in the bluegrass and old-time world from this region and the future looks bright.
“Liam and I still talk quite a bit,” said Wellington. “He is a really good friend of mine. It is cool that we’re both out there doing it in our own different ways. I just hope people are motivated by my music and look up to our music and I want to be an inspiration to the next generation. As for the near future, I’m always looking ahead. The next project I want to get done is to record a Tray Wellington Band album with my current band members, and it will include myself on banjo, Nick Weitzenfeld on guitar, Josiah Nelson on mandolin and Katelyn Lowe on bass. In fact, I’ll be teaching at the Rockygrass Academy this week in Lyons, Colo., and then all of us will be performing at the Rockygrass Festival this weekend.”
More information on the new Black Banjo album can be found at traywellington.com. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Ashe County Arts Council will host a free and triumphant homecoming concert by the Tray Wellington Band at 7 p.m. at Ashe Park. More information on this event can be found at ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.