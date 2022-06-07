Sonya Garland and Lisa Kaczmarczyk sport the Big Kahuna crown and paddle. Also pictured is Director of Development Nathan Godwin. Not pictured members of the winning High Country HomeBuilders team are Sarah Grady and Jeff Smith.
BOONE — A new Big Kahuna has been named after the Habitat for Humanity hosted the Crowning of the Big Kahuna at Booneshine Brewing on June 2.
The event marked the end of a two month fundraising campaign that five different teams had participated in. During the two month Big Kahuna fundraiser, teams competed to see who could raise the most money for Habitat for Humanity. Fundraising efforts finished at 7:45 p.m. on June 2, and the winning team was crowned at 8 p.m. the same night.
The final standings are as follows:
High Country HomeBuilders: $11,545
The Terrapins: $4,362
Alpha Delta Pi: $3,747
Lambda Chi Alpha: $3,726
High Country REALTORS: $3,670
Sponsorships totaled $1,000 and the grand total for the fundraiser was $28,050.
The winning team, the High Country HomeBuilders, was led by Sonya Garland and Lisa Kaczmarczyk, who raised more than $10,000. Garland and Kaczmarczyk shared their words of thanks to their donors during their crowning.
Habitat for Humanity thanked all of its donors, partners, board of directors, fundraisers, volunteers, the live band the Kraut Creek Ramblers and its sponsors for The Big Kahuna. Sponsors included Booneshine Brewing Co., Watauga Building Supply, Jared Munday Electric (supplier of Generac generators), Blackberry Creek Mattress and Labonte Plumbing.
All proceeds from the Big Kahuna fundraiser go directly to Habitat for Humanity, and help support affordable homeownership. Habitat for Humanity works with qualifying families to provide access to interest-free mortgages. Due to the increasing cost of materials and land, affordable homeownership is becoming more and more out of reach for many families. Habitat needs more help than ever to gather resources to continue funding its mission, and it relies heavily on support from the community.
Community members interested in donating time or resources to Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, please call (828) 268-9545, or email nathan@wataugahabitat.org
