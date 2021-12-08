BOONE — Patrons formed a line outside a local burger joint on Dec. 1 awaiting a taste of the Philippines.
The Cardinal hosted a kitchen share to garner exposure for Mountain Filipina, the up and coming food cart bringing a select menu of filipino cuisine to Boone and surrounding areas.
Like several of the patrons at Wednesday nights event, Elias Devendorf was eager to support Mountain Filipina. Devendorf, adopted into an American household after living in the Philippines for seven years, said the food cart is exactly what Boone’s food scene is missing.
“Coming here is nice to experience it again,” he said.
To Mountain Filipina owner Trisha Oxford’s surprise, the event sold out of several of the menu items within the first few hours. She coached The Cardinal’s staff on how to prepare and explain the four menu items, before making her debut among guests at The Cardinal.
“I didn’t know 100 percent what to expect, but it was like I was just a guest after that,” Oxford said. “Hands down, I think it was a glowing success. Like, it was just so overwhelming the support that I got from the community,”
Oxford is a second-generation Filipina living in the High Country. A child of Little Ceasar’s franchise owners and a veteran in restaurants from New York to Raleigh, the restaurant industry has been a constant in Oxford’s life since she can remember.
“I always, you know, by proximity was interested in the culinary arts,” she said, but living in rural North Carolina, Oxford realized if she wanted to try certain foods, especially ethnic foods she’d need to learn to cook them herself.
Oxford began prepping for Wednesday’s event months in advance, inviting friends and family to try the traditional filipino dishes that would eventually wind up on the menu for Mountain Filipina’s kitchen share with The Cardinal.
She said she was surprised at how the approach to preparing Lumpia Shanghai — Filipino-style spring rolls with fried pork and beef — mirrored “soul food” and other southern cooking techniques. Lumpia was among four other filipino-style dishes served Friday, including Turon and ube ice cream. The iconic filipino frozen dessert, made with purple yams, was the most anticipated dish, Oxford said. But, sourcing southeast Asian ingredients in the mountains of western North Carolina is difficult. Oxford said her brother, an experienced chef, sourced most of the ingredients needed for Friday’s event from Charlotte. The two spent the day prior to the event combing the frozen aisles of local grocery stores for an ice cream that could replace the violet delight, coming up short on mango ice cream and settling for vanilla.
“I’m not at a place where I can order directly from a distributor,” Oxford said.
She shies away from the term “fusion” to describe the Mountain Filipina menu, opting instead for “mix-mix.” The phrase draws from the namesake of another popular filipino desert, halo-halo, which translates to “mixed.”
“My vision really is for mountain Filipino to be a platform to create a place for conversations around mixing cultures,” Oxford said. “You know, my husband’s family is born and raised in Wilkes County and Boone and and I just believe that a lot of the conversations around food are a lot less contentious when you’re just talking about something that different cultures appreciate. And I think that through those avenues of connectedness we can, you know, find more in common than we know.”
Oxford’s goal is to have Mountain Filipina mobile by Spring 2022.
