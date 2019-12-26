The fourth annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast, hosted by the Boone Area and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce, will take place from 7:30-9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
A change to the 2020 edition is that it moves to the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St. in downtown Blowing Rock.
According to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, the move was needed to provide more space for additional attendees. Previous events have had between 125-130 attendees and the 2020 edition is hoped to have close to 180.
The 2020 event is the fourth held jointly by both the Boone Area and Blowing Rock chambers, but the event has taken place for a number of years.
The main speaker will be longtime Appalachian State business professor Harry Davis, who will deliver his 2020 economic forecast.
“Davis serves as both dean and instructor for the North Carolina School of Banking,” the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce stated. “(Davis) is an instructor for the Director’s College sponsored by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks and the FDIC. Dr. Davis is also an instructor for the North Carolina Insurance Executive Management School and the South Carolina School of Banking.”
Davis has annually given the year’s economic forecast at the breakfast, presenting market trends and giving his thoughts on what they mean for the coming year.
Brad Moretz, president of Appalachian Ski Mountain, will provide remarks on the growth of the winter tourism economy and its impact on the region’s overall financial landscape.
The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will also present its 2019 Watauga County Business of the Year awards during the program, which will include the categories of large, small and start-up businesses of the year.
Tickets, which usually sell out, are $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Doors for the event open at 7:15 a.m., the program starts at 7:30 a.m. and will end promptly at 9 a.m. If you have questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225. For more information, visit www.boonechamber.com/events/4th-annual-high-country-economic-kickoff-breakfast.
