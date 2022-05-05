ASHE — When the realtors associations from Ashe and Watauga Counties combined more than a decade ago to become the High Country Association of Realtors, it made a promise that money set aside for the community in Ashe would return to the county, and late April this year it did.
The High Country Association of Realtors donated $22,000 to the New River Conservancy to support river restoration.
Joe Chamberlain, who owns Mountainscape Realty and serves on the Board of Directors for HCAR, said that with this money set aside since 2009 he wanted to make sure it went to a good cause that serves Ashe County. Consulting with all the HCAR realtors in Ashe, he said it was a unanimous vote to donate the funds to the New River Conservancy.
According to Chelsea Blount, the restoration director for New River Conservancy, the money will help cover part of the cost to restore the river banks and vegetated buffer of an area of the South Fork New River just upstream of the NC HWY 163 Bridge near Obids in Ashe County.
Blount said the conservancy is looking to restore approximately 300 linear feet of the river bank prior to the construction of a recreational access portion of the project.
“Every February we write multiple grants to the North Carolina Land and Water Fund based in Raleigh, and they give out grants for environmental projects all across the state,” Blount told the crowd gathered for the check presentation. “One of the grants that we wrote was for $80,000 to match your $20,000. So your $20,000 is leveraging over $80,000 for restoration, and we’ll find out in October if we’ve got that.”
Blount said that the goal of a project like this isn’t just to restore, but to protect — given the ever-increasing number of tourists and visitors to outdoor recreation areas throughout the region, Blount said that projects like these are opportunities to preserve and protect natural spaces looking into the future.
NRC executive director Elizabeth Underwood shared her thanks with everyone involved in the donation, and said that this portion of the river will serve as a wonderful recreation location for the community.
She said there isn’t a single bridge between the project site and Elk Shoals, making it a perfect float down the river to see the “gorgeous, bucolic typical Ashe County beauty” along the river. Moreover, Underwood said she spoke with Zaloo’s Canoes, Kayaks and Tubes which said a new drop-in site at this location could double their capacity to do river trips and be able to finish their paddling trips at Elk Shoals.
“I think this was an amazing legacy, and to be able to preserve the New River, which is such a gem for Ash County, and to also provide more public access, I think is so wonderful,” said Jim Louis, president of the High Country Association of Realtors.
“I think that each member of the association should take pride in that they really contributed a piece of this to do this,” said Michael Cooper, local government affairs director for the NC Association of Realtors.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.