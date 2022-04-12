WATAUGA — Early voting for 2022 primary will start on April 28 at 8 a.m. with the last day on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On April 28-29, early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. That schedule is the same from May 2-6 and May 9-13. Community members can place their early vote at multiple locations in Watauga County. The locations are:
- Watauga County Administration Building – 814 W. King St., Boone
- Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom 263 Locust St (parking lot 620 Howard St), Boone
- Blowing Rock Club House – 108 Lakeside Dr, Blowing Rock
- Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap
- Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone
- Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US Hwy 421, Sugar Grove
Same Day Registration is available at all early voting sites. Registrants must provide proof of residence for at least 30 days (driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement, etc.. Only government housing leases qualify.)
Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said that registered voters that will turn 18 by Nov. 8, 2022, are able to vote in this primary election since none of the outcomes are final.
The primary will take place on May 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ballots
There are three ballot options for the May 17 primary. Those registered with a political party may only vote on their party’s ballot. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot.
For Watauga County, there will be a Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan ballot option for the 2022 primary.
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
U.S Senate (vote for one): Marjorie K. Eastman, David Flaherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Pat McCrory, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant, Ted Budd and Drew Bulecza
U.S. House of Representatives (vote for one): Virginia Foxx and Michael Ackerman
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 (vote for one): Victoria E. Prince, April C. Wood and Trey Allen
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 (vote for one): Beth Freshwater Smith ad Donna Stroud
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 (vote for one): Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen
N.C. State Senate District 47 (vote for one): Ralph Hise and Deanna Ballard
N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1 (vote for one): Tom McMurray and Matt Rupp
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
U.S. Senate (vote for one): James L. Carr, Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Constance (Lov) Johnson, Tobias LaGrone, B. K. Maginnis, Rett Newton, Marcus W. Williams, Greg Antoine, Cheri Beasley, Chrelle Booker
Board of Commissioners District 1 (vote for one): Angela Laws King and Carrington Pertalion
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
NONPARTISAN BALLOT
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
All three sample ballots can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx.
Questions about the 2022 primary can be directed to the Watuaga County Baord of Elections by calling (828) 265-8061.
