Of the eight races on the 2022 Republican ballot for Watauga County, one of them is a primary for the North Carolina State Senate District 47 seat between Republicans Ralph Hise and Deanna Ballard.
Below are questions sent to each candidate and their answers. The Watauga Democrat will send another round of questions to candidates before early voting starts for the 2022 General Election in November. Each candidate was limited to a max 150 words for each answer.
Question: What can be done on a state level to help the housing situation in portions of the High Country?
Hise: It’s no secret that folks are moving to North Carolina every day. Based on the latest US census, North Carolina has seen our population grow 9.5% over the last ten years. This is the result of commonsense reforms Republicans have made in the General Assembly, like reforming our tax code and making smart, fiscally responsible investments in our state’s infrastructure. Generally speaking, I believe it’s important that government get out of the way of the free market and not issue overly burdensome regulations. Unfortunately, while many “mandatory affordable housing policies” are well-intended they often have the opposite effect. We end up with middle-class families who cannot afford the increased prices of new homes, and who don’t qualify for the affordable housing, usually being hurt the most.
Ballard: I just met with some of our economic development leaders in the region recently and discussed this topic. One thing we can look at doing is reducing regulations to unleash homebuilders to keep up with demand. Another idea is to increase and maximize skills-training or work-based learning opportunities through our community colleges to more swiftly match job seekers with available jobs.
Question: As a state senator, what are some accomplishments you are proud of and how have they impacted the High Country and your constituents?
Hise: I’m immensely proud that we were finally able to pass a state budget last year. Policies and spending priorities we included in our budget will help businesses create jobs and revive our economy in western North Carolina. There’s still work to be done, as Gov. Cooper has vetoed a number of commonsense bills I believe we should be prioritizing. Most recently, the Governor vetoed a bill I sponsored aimed at prohibiting donations of private money by outside interests for elections administration. Voters deserve to know that elections are being administered fairly and securely, without the interference of outside money. Protecting the lives of the unborn is always a priority of mine, so I cosponsored the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act, which would require medical providers to provide the same care to infants who survive an attempted abortion, as they would provide to any other infant of the same gestational age.
Ballard: A huge accomplishment is how I championed and passed a bill to get our students back into the classroom. It was a bipartisan negotiation with the Governor and NCGA colleagues that ultimately led to opening our school doors again for in-person instruction. I also passed the Free the Smiles Act which allowed parents to make the decision about whether or not their child could wear a mask in school. In meeting with Lt. Governor Mark Robinson as he developed his Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students (F.A.C.T.S) Taskforce Report, I complimented his efforts with my work on H324, Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Schools. Basically, a bill combatting CRT and opposing discrimination in school curriculum. And lastly, I am proud to have developed the largest increase in Education budget spending ever in our State Budget – $15.4 billion in FY2021-22 and $15.9 billion and in FY2022-23.
Question: What do you see as the top need for the High Country and what can the General Assembly do to help?
Hise: It’s currently estimated that about 1.1 million people in North Carolina currently lack access to high speed internet, and many of these folks live in the High Country. I believe addressing this issue is vital in helping people improve their lives. That is why I’m proud the budget we passed last fall included over $1 billion for broadband expansion in our state. These funds include almost $350 million for the NC GREAT Grant program which will be used for competitive grants to expand broadband availability in rural areas, $400 million to the Completing Access to Broadband Fund to be used for additional broadband grants, $90 million for the targeted Stopgap Solutions grants addressing local infrastructure needs and connecting unserved and underserved households, and $15 million to improve broadband access for 25 of North Carolina’s most rural community colleges.
Ballard: Affordable housing is a priority as we mentioned previously. Digital infrastructure, as well as our roads and highways need continued attention. Thankfully, the latest budget afforded $1billion dollars to broadband investments across the state with our region receiving a portion of those dollars. Several school construction projects are in the queue and consideration for the Needs-Based Grants Program which had a healthy infusion of dollars from the State Budget too. Personally, I believe our region continues to win and make progress as long as we have a strong voice in Raleigh to advocate for our unique needs – someone that is present, visible, and responsive and an active listener in doing and delivering results. I have been a hard-working Senator and will continue to do so.
Question: How can the state better work with local municipalities to better serve communities?
Hise: As a state senator, I have worked closely with county commissioners and county managers to help address funding needs from the state level. In last year’s biennium appropriations budget, I was able to secure over $120 million to address the needs of the six counties I currently represent. These projects included things like dam repairs, new law enforcement facilities, as well as water and sewer projects, all to ensure that needs of the counties are being met. Having open and honest conversations with local leaders is critical in making sure help is going to the places it’s needed most.
Ballard: Raleigh doesn’t always know best. That’s why we need our elected representatives and senators to be responsive, be present, and be active at home and not just in Raleigh. It’s an ongoing partnership that is strengthened by spending intentional time and effort with the very communities you serve. You be proactive, you ask questions, understand the problem and concerns and work together to find solutions whether it be in updating statutes, streamlining statues, or seeking more money. However, sometimes you learn that just by communicating and collaborating more consistently, not everything requires more money or solutions from the state.
Question: Should Medicaid be expanded in North Carolina? Why or why not?
Hise: The budget I helped write last fall established the Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion to study this very issue. We’re currently looking at other states’ success rates for implementation. Certainly, though, there are things we could do right now that would not only help expand access to healthcare, but also help drive competition in the market. To that end, I’ve been a strong advocate for reforming our Certificate of Needs (CON) laws which currently limit healthcare providers from acquiring, replacing, or adding to their facilities and equipment without prior approval from DHHS. I also believe we should immediately pass the SAVE Act, of which I am a primary sponsor, in order to allow Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) to fully utilize their training to alleviate a drastic physician shortage. I believe these two measures would keep healthcare costs under control while addressing access to care.
Ballard: Interestingly, that’s a question being considered in the Joint Legislative Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion Committee currently taking place in Raleigh. The intent of the committee is to explore and seek solutions with goals of broadening access to quality health care for working people, lowering health insurance premiums for everyone, and addressing the cost of uncompensated care especially for rural hospitals. Because of Medicaid transformation in the state over the last 10 years, we’ve been able to make progress and offer more predictability in terms of budget but there’s still more work to be done and discussion to be had given recent developments in federal healthcare and federal budget commitments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.