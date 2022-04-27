Of the eight races on the 2022 Republican ballot for Watauga County, one of them is for a seat as North Carolina 24th District Court Judge, representing Avery, Watauga, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties. Vying for the seat are Republicans Tom McMurray and Matt Rupp.
Below are questions sent to each candidate and their answers. The Watauga Democrat will send another round of questions to candidates before early voting starts for the 2022 General Election in November. Each candidate was limited to a max 150 words for each answer.
Question: What experience do you have that qualifies you for the position of district court judge?
McMurray: I’ve been an attorney for 20 years. Initially, representing debtors in Federal Bankruptcy Court, and for the past 15 years, representing clients dealing with civil and family law matters like child custody, divorce, and equitable distribution. I am appointed to represent parents in DSS /juvenile court, when their children have been taken into custody due to abuse/neglect and/or dependancy. I’m also a Superior Court Certified Mediator and Family Financial Mediator, assisting parties to resolve their disputes without going to Court. Prior to being an attorney, I was a municipal police officer; spent 20 years in the broadcast industry; was a commercial real estate broker and property manager; and owned several small businesses. A broad background has enabled me to relate well with my clients, and understand the difficulties that people go through in their lives — something that will serve me well, in dealing with difficulties as a judge.
Rupp: I’ve been an attorney for over two decades. I spent the majority of that time as a prosecutor, primarily in Watauga and Avery counties. I sought justice for victims and their families of truly heinous crimes, including murder and child sex offenses. After prosecuting thousands of criminals, I know that this community needs judges who will grant mercy when earned and deliver justice when deserved. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, I worked in Washington, D.C. Initially, I worked for Senator Jesse Helms, a conservative icon from North Carolina. I then served as counsel to two congressional committees, as well as a Presidential appointee of George W. Bush. Senator Helms impressed upon me two core beliefs: serve your constituents and follow your principles. I will serve my constituents as an approachable, knowledgeable, and fair judge. I will follow my principles by upholding the Constitution and defending traditional mountain values.
Question: What do you see the role of a judge as in a district court case?
McMurray: District Court, for most people, is the only time they will ever be in a courtroom. It is truly the peoples court, where matters that affect their daily lives are resolved. The role of District Court Judge is not only to make sure that the rules of the Court are followed, but that the parties, especially those that are not represented by legal counsel, understand the process, and feel that the system has treated them fairly. If a party who has not come out of the courtroom as the prevailing party, and may not agree with the Court’s decision, but still feels that they had the opportunity to be heard, and that they were treated with respect by the court, then the Judge has done his job.
Rupp: The judge’s role is straightforward – a judge resolves disputes. A judge knows the law, listens to the evidence, applies the law to the evidence, and makes a decision. That decision must be based solely on the facts and the law. All good judges share the same attributes. They listen intently, consider wisely, and decide impartially. While I don’t expect the parties to always agree with a ruling, all parties deserve the opportunity to be heard and a fair shake in court. If elected, I will not be an activist judge. I will interpret the Constitution and statutes as written. We all learned in elementary school that our Constitution created three coequal branches of government. The legislative branch is responsible for making the laws; the judicial branch is responsible for interpreting those laws. I will stay in my lane and leave the lawmaking to our elected legislators.
Question: How can you enact change in our community through the role as a district court judge?
McMurray: On the one hand, a Judge’s role is not an activist one, to make changes. It is to apply the existing law based upon the facts presented to him or her in a particular case, and rule accordingly. But, that is not to say that a Judge cannot exact change in the way that our Court’s are viewed by the community it serves. I have observed a marked change in the respect that some segments of our community show towards the court system. A Judge can lead by example. If a Judge shows respect and understanding towards those citizens that come before him or her, it will instill in the community a respect for the Court, those that serve it, and hopefully, our community in general.
Rupp: District Court judges make decisions every day that shape our community. From cases involving child custody, to the termination of parental rights, to involuntary commitments, these decisions impact Watauga County families. Unfortunately, with the loss of Sergeant Ward and Deputy Fox, our county knows the tragic devastation that one person suffering from mental health issues can cause. District Court judges also handle misdemeanor crimes, including drug cases, DWIs, and assaults. These examples show the extensive role a judge plays in our community. Even if you only enter the courthouse for jury duty or to pay taxes, judges make decisions that affect families around you. These decisions collectively impact your quality of life. I want to be involved in this process because I care about this community, and I will demonstrate the temperament and fairness necessary in the courtroom to renew confidence in our judicial system.
Question: Why do you want to be a district court judge? What drives you to serve in this role?
McMurray: A District Court Judge plays a unique role in society. They are the person voters entrust to make decisions about many of the things that are most important in people’s lives: their children; economic well being; property rights; and many others. I have filled many roles in our legal system. Each of those roles have added to a sturdy foundation, enabling me take on this next role of District Court Judge. I have been blessed to have practiced before some of the finest jurists our state has produced. I’ve learned what it takes to be a Judge. What drives me is a love for the rule of law, and our unique ability as Americans to abide by reasoned, fair decisions. Decisions that I know I, too, can make in a fair, reasoned manner, based upon the law, and not upon personal opinion, and without prejudice to either party before me.
Rupp: I grew up in Boone above the stadium. I went to Hardin Park and Watauga High School. I left home for twenty years for school and work. I have lived many places but none felt like home, only these mountains. I returned home with my family about a decade ago. My three children attend public schools in North Carolina. I wouldn’t want to be a judge anywhere but here. My Christian faith calls me to serve. I believe we show God’s love by serving others. Being your judge is the best way I know to serve you. This truly is God’s Country because of its beauty and its people. We care about our families, neighbors, the poor in wealth, and the poor in spirit. We need to preserve this. I understand the great responsibility this job entails. It would be one of the highest honors of my life.
Question: Why should our readers vote for you?
McMurray: I have a great deal of life experience outside the law. This has enabled me to relate well to clients that I have represented over the years. I know one second can make the difference in someone’s life. The one second they did take to think of the consequences of their actions. They are certainly able to seek redemption. But, I also know that there are people that, no matter how many chances they are given, will never seek the right path. They must suffer the consequences of their actions. There are 10.6 million people in North Carolina, and 273 District Court Judges make decisions about who will go to jail. I’m asking the voters of our District to have faith in me to make those decisions; and that faith is something that I will remember every day that I am on the bench making those tough decisions.
Rupp: I am a Christian and a conservative who will follow the law and render fair and just decisions. I will base my decisions on the law, reason, and common sense. All those who appear before me will receive a fair trial. I will uphold the Constitution by enforcing all of its guarantees of freedom from unlawful government interference. At the same time, I will support law enforcement’s efforts to enforce the laws of our State. First time offenders who have made a simple mistake can expect mercy. Repeat offenders who menace our communities can expect justice. I am the only candidate raised in the North Carolina mountains. I love this place and its people. I will do everything in my power to keep our home the greatest place in the world to live, work, and raise a family. I’m asking for your vote.
