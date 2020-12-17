Nine months after Watauga Medical Center declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, nurses and other health care professionals are feeling fatigue from the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.
Watauga Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Greg Miller, RN, said the first week after March 15 is when the hospital moved its sleep unit and opened its COVID-19 unit with additional changes within 24 to 36 hours. Since then, every day is almost an unknown of what nurses are going into.
“That set the pace for the rapid change of everything,” Miller said. “It’s the constant change; we feel like we get staff comfortable in one area and then the very next week we have to open a different COVID-19 area, we have to move people around.”
Amy Hempfling is a nurse in the emergency room at Watauga Medical Center, and has been working directly with COVID-19 patients. When she gets to work she has to change out of her regular scrubs into speciality scrubs for the COVID-19 unit. Each time Hempfling enters the COVID-19 unit throughout the day she has to gear up with a N95 mask, a hair net, a medical gown, gloves, eyewear, a face shield and shoe covers.
“We’re all exhausted,” Hempfling said. “We’re all trying to put on our game face. We’re trying to be encouraging to each other. But we’re all really tired.”
Typically the COVID-19 unit is full of sick people and the phone is constantly ringing, she said. Families call to check in on loved ones in the unit because they can’t visit inside the hospital due to current restrictions. Miller explained that the restriction is in place to protect patients, staff and families, and Hempfling added that an aspect that affects her emotionally is watching COVID-19 patients be by themselves.
“They’re so alone, they don’t have their family,” Hempfling said. “They have us. They have tired nurses.”
Kathy Gustaveson, RN, is the director of inpatient nursing services for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. She said she’s never had to separate families from their loved ones when they’re sick, as nurses typically nurture family members too. Nurses have left the hospital at the end of the day in tears because they can’t spend the right amount of time on the phone with family members and be at the bedsides of COVID-19 patients at the same time.
Medical providers then go home and have personal life aspects to deal with, such as having children who are remote learning.
“Nobody can keep that pace on and on and on,” Gustaveson said. “I don’t think anybody in the industry was ready for this. What worked yesterday in any health care facility doesn’t work today. Anybody who has any level of interaction with a patient these days is struggling to keep up with the demands of just this population, then we have to keep up with the other folks — people are still having heart attacks. People are still having their gallbladders taken out.”
Constantly making decisions that greatly impact hospital operations for 12 hours a day can really wear on a person, said Cindy Hinshaw, RN, the ARHS director of emergency room services. Prior to COVID-19, she said health care workers had the ability to take a little breather every now and then.
“(The pandemic is) still going. There’s not an end in sight right now,” Hinshaw said, adding that she has found that the COVID-19 pandemic is still on her mind even when she’s not at work.
Many of the health care workers haven’t seen family members since March in order to prevent spreading COVID-19 if they were to contract it while at work. Gustaveson said she hasn’t seen her adult daughter in almost a year, while Hempfling hasn’t been able to hug her father who has COPD to reduce the risk of passing along the virus.
WMC Emergency Room Nurse Manager Gina Howell, RN, said she hasn’t visited her grandmother during this time, either. Howell explained that not only have a lot of staff members elected to not see family, they can’t spend time as a work family either. Typically those who work holidays at the hospital come together to share a potluck meal, but she said holidays this year were “hard” and “hurtful” without family — both work and familial.
“We all have that story, but we keep going,” Howell said while getting a little emotional. “While we’re the heroes of health care, we’re also human. It has been a very difficult past 10 months for everyone — not just the community, not just the patients and families, but for all of us in health care.”
Not being able to see family or do other activities, others often seek for self care. Hempfling said it’s hard for health care providers to “fill their cup back up.” Being able to spend time with family members as a coping mechanism hasn’t been a viable option for health care workers as they continue to navigate the pandemic.
“As a health care provider we empty our cup all day long,” Hempfling said. “We give love, care and knowledge; we give and give and give. When we leave, we can’t fill our cup back up. You really have to dig deep into the core of why you’re a nurse. I’m here to care for sick people, whether they have COVID-19 or whether they have a heart attack. I have to put aside whatever I’m dealing with at home. I have to pull out whatever good, positive attitude that I have left in me and be creative and flexible to accommodate these sick people.”
Hinshaw said it’s frustrating witnessing people “going about their day not following guidelines,” such as hosting large family gatherings. She said she wants people to experience that, but wants everyone to be able to do so safely.
Hinshaw encouraged community members to “think outside of yourself, and have a sense of accountability to the community and their family.” Hempfling urged the community to wear their mask to protect themselves and others as it’s “the one thing you can do in this powerless situation”. Gustaveson asked that people not let their guard down now, and to stay strong until the pandemic has ended.
Howell advised that patients should not be afraid to come to the hospital to seek medical attention, while Gustaveson assured that hospital staff will provide safe care for COVID-19 patients as well as patients coming in for other reasons.
