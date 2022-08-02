BOONE — The High Country Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors voted in favor to contribute $4,000 to local back-to-school programs this fall.
The Back 2 School Festival in Watauga County will receive a $1,000 sponsorship.
"It truly takes a community to make the Back 2 School Festival happen, and we are so grateful to have the support of local businesses and organizations like HCAR and our other terrific sponsors who help us make this event possible," said the festival’s publicity coordinator, Mattie Lucas.
REALTOR® member Angela Allen, a retired teacher, will assist REALTOR® members Larry Stanley of Ashe County, Cheryl Mitchell of Allegheny County, and Alison Phillips of Avery County to distribute funds in those counties. The goal of the back-to-school programs is to assist our local families that struggle with meeting the demands of back-to-school shopping and necessities.
"The High Country Association of REALTORS® is proud to be part of this community and we are excited to support these projects that will help children and their families across our region gear up for school this fall," said HCAR president Jim Lewis.
High Country REALTORS® stated in a release that they are are proud to call this region home and they are active participants in the community.
