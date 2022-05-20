BOONE — Hands Gallery opened in 1975 when a group of craftspeople created an arts co-op to cultivate a community gallery and a collaborative environment in which to sell their work. Celebrating 47 years in business this summer, Hands Gallery is still curated and maintained by a group of artists dedicated to creating in the High Country.
Sixteen artists display their work in the gallery while working to maintain the space with an additional group of artists who sell their work at the gallery and pay a commission. All full members work on a rotating schedule in the space to help customers in addition to their specified jobs, which ranges from cleaning to posting on the organization’s social media accounts. Consignment artists can sell their work through the gallery, giving a commission to cover overhead costs to the co-op in place of contributing their time.
“For artists that are willing to put in the time and work here and have an interest in doing it, it’s a really good way to sell our art,” said member Tim Brown. “I don’t think anybody is in here doing it to make a lot of money, we do it because we love making our art and we’re going to make it one way or another, but this gets it out to the public.”
Hands Gallery has a wide variety of art to purchase with very little overlap between artists’ specialities. From functional pottery to decorative paintings and wearable woven arts, the gallery displays craftsmanship of all types.
Tim Brown, Eric Reichard and Brenda Schramm are ceramicists; Don Haywood and Debbi Ordan are jewelers; Jane Campbell and Cheryl Roberts are fiber artists; Pat Moritz and Barbara Sox are weavers; Chrissie Callejas is a painter and sculpture; Rose Dargan is a bookmaker; Linda McCallister is a traditional painter; Diane Radford is a stained glass artist; Mike and Kim Sauerwalk are functional wood artists; Lyn Soeder is a woodblock printer; and Linda Spillane is an artist that works with gourds.
Some of the artists are original members of the co-op that began in 1975 while others have joined in the last year. A jury meets four times a year to review applications for full members and consignment artists. The jury, consisting of current members, makes their decision based on public appeal and contrast to the art in the gallery. Though several artists work in the same materials, each craftsman has a distinct style and process.
Members have the opportunity to discuss their art with visitors and make connections with people who enjoy what they make.
“I like to make art but I certainly love it when somebody comes in and says ‘I like this, I’m going to buy this’ and I think for a lot of us that seals the deal,” said Brown. “It’s not about the money, but knowing someone responds to what you make and appreciates it and wants to take it home and enjoy it, it’s a nice connection.”
Working in a collaborative work space, Brown said that he is often inspired by the work of the other artists displayed in the gallery. Though it can be difficult to make decisions as a group, he said having combating opinions creates a community of growth for individual artists and Hands Gallery as an organization.
“We’re all very opinionated, but I think everybody respects the work that other people do … When I’m sitting at the desk, I’ll look at Linda’s work and it inspires me. I’ll look over at Brenda’s work and it isn’t anything like my work but I look and see what she does incredibly well,” said Brown. “We like working with each other and we work things out. You don’t always have the same opinions, but we still get it done and come together and cooperate and I think that’s why we’ve been successful doing it for close to 50 years.”
For more information, visit www.handsgallery.org.
