On hand for the Aug. 4 groundbreaking of The Carolina Experience's (TCE) newest project, the Pine and Laurel 'Boutel' were, left to right, Town Manager Shane Fox, David Wilson (TCE Chief Operating Officer), Eddie Adams (TCE Director of Asset Management), Jon White (TCE Director of Real Estate Development and Construction), Steve Heatherington (TCE Chief Executive Officer), Pete Gherini (Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners), Tracy Brown (Blowing Rock TDA Executive Director), Shannon Pearson (TCE Director of Experience) and Charles Hardin (Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO).
BLOWING ROCK — The Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey may have a "Bougie" dorm room at Wofford College during pre-season training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., but Blowing Rock is getting a "Boutel."
With a big cheer from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, The Carolina Experience development company broke ground on its Pine and Laurel project on Aug. 4, the ceremony complete with golden shovels and a champagne toast.
The 14-room boutique hotel situated between Pine Street and Laurel Street in downtown Blowing Rock will start construction immediately, Steve Heatherington of The Carolina Experience said, with a completion target during the summer of 2023.
On hand for the ceremonial groundbreaking were several representatives of The Carolina Experience, as well as Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority executive director Tracy Brown, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin, Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox, member of the Board of Commissioners Pete Gherini,
