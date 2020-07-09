BLOWING ROCK — Ed Tausche conducted his last meeting as president of the Rotary Club of Blowing Rock on July 6, remotely. The banquet, which took place via Zoom, “added novelty to an already unusual year,” according to rotary member Virginia Vanstory.
Instead of presenting trophies and plaques, Tausche described the strengths of his outgoing board and promised to give them each a rotary pen the next time they met.
Outgoing board members include Secretary Charles Gurkin, Treasurer Richard Gambill, Seargent at Arms Sabine Miller, Club Administrator Virginia Vanstory, Membership Chair David Sweet, Rotary Foundation Chair Wayne Holliday, International Chair Alice Salthouse, Youth Chairman Paul Horton and Recording Secretary Charles Hardin.
During the meeting, past president Kenneth Wehrman offered expertise to keep the board on track.
Tausche honored Jim Zellner, who introduced the group to Zoom meetings, as Rotarian of the Year, and Melissa Pickett was named Citizen of the Year.
Rotary District Governor David Waechter addressed the club before the meeting’s adjournment, calling incoming president Greg Davis the best planner and a “standout.”
Through service, Waechter said, we get more than we give because we’re the benefactors, filling the heart with love and kindness.
