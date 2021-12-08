WATAUGA — A new coalition is raising money for community members returning from jail or prison.
Anna Dudley and JB Byrch are members of High Country Re-entry Collaborative, a community group aimed at making the High Country a better place to start over after incarceration.
“If you walk alongside people who are re-entering it is extremely hard to start your life over again and we want to change that as much as possible,” Byrch said.
The group, in its “infancy” stages according to Dudley, launched a fundraiser in partnership with Hatchet Coffee in October, with money going directly to individuals experiencing re-entry into society after being incarcerated.
In addition to the fundraiser, High Country Re-entry is compiling resources for local business owners who wish to create a trauma-informed workplace for individuals hired within their first year of re-entry. Dudley said she hopes to start a conversation with the local chambers of commerce about Ban the Box, the national campaign that encourages removing the check box on employment applications that asks if applicants have a criminal record.
Five volunteers make up High Country Re-entry’s core team, Byrch said. Their work builds upon the practices of several other local agencies including Watauga Community Justice Coalition and Watauga County’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, founded by Mollie Furman.
“I have really witnessed how disruptive a period of incarceration can be to a person’s life,” Furman said. Furman is a social worker and a person in long-term recovery.
Her research, conducted within Watauga County Detention Center, serves as the foundation for High Country Re-entry’s mission.
The group frequently cites data from Furman’s 2018 Chronic Incarceration Report on their Instagram. The percentage of individuals who were houseless grew from 60 percent at the time of arrest to 77 percent at the time they planned to re-enter, according to the report.
Furman said that in October, LEAD drove more than 1,400 miles across Western North Carolina and beyond, shuttling clients from Watauga County to areas with more supportive housing and more comprehensive services. Inmates who are released from prison and without a home plan are required to return to their county of origin, she said.
“People who have lost employment, financial stability, social and emotional support, are being required to come back to Watauga County and — it’s not even that there isn’t affordable housing — there’s no housing, period,” she said.
Furman said a barrier like housing increases the likelihood that a person will wind up back in jail.
“All the blame is placed on the person, but no one really talks about the systems that make that re-entry process so difficult, she said.
Like Furman, Dudley was introduced to the challenges of re-entry during her time as an intern in Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, N.C. Dudley said she believes re-entry is one of the greatest social injustices of them all, though it’s only a “little bubble on a big map of criminal justice.”
High Country Re-entry has plans to devote some of its efforts to address the factors that can set a cycle of incarceration in motion. Byrch said this includes services like mental health support, substance use disorder support and increased understanding of adverse childhood experiences and childhood trauma.
“When we work as a coalition, more gets done,” Furman said.
