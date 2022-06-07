BLOWING ROCK — Every year, the St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church Tour of Homes organizers seem to pull a magical rabbit out of a proverbial hat to offer special, historic and frequently spectacular viewing opportunities.
The 2022 edition of Tour of Homes is no exception, set for Friday, July 22. And after two years of “Virtual” tours due to COVID-19, in 2022 five unique Blowing Rock homes are opening their doors for in-person experiences.
“These five homes are truly special,” said Tour co-chair Susie Greene. “Altogether, they feature elegant interior design, fabulous flower arrangements, breathtaking views, and even a bit of Blowing Rock history.”
Greene said that the event is produced and hosted by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, but staged with the help of volunteers from all across the community. She added that 100 percent of the net proceeds are donated by the church to various High Country charitable causes.
“The homes will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., only on July 22,” Greene noted. “Patrons start at the church, along Main Street and are driven to the various homes in private cars. The transportation service is included in the price of a ticket, which is $30 in advance at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce office, the chamber’s website (www.loveblowingrock.com) and the church’s website (www.stmaryofthehills.org/tour). Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event at a cost of $35.
“The tour will happen, rain or shine,” added Greene. “There will be transportation, but this year’s tour is actually walkable — just be sure to wear comfortable shoes! Also note that the homes this year are not handicapped accessible and that the tour is not recommended for children under six year’s old.”
The Blowing Rock Tour of Homes has been “opening doors” to support charitable causes for 64 years. The 2021 virtual tour raised over $64,000, which was awarded via grants to 24 local agencies who feed the hungry, provide shelter and sanctuary, care for children and offer educational resources. The agencies benefiting included the Hospitality House, WAMY, OASIS, Habitat for Humanity, Blowing Rock CARES, and the Watauga Children’s Council, among others.
The 2022 homes on the tour include:
- The Wolff home, just up Chestnut Street from St. Mary’s, was built in 2020 as a comfortable oasis for Dr. Dr. Tom and Merri Wolff from a Southern Living design called, “Sugar Berry Cottage." Among its many charming aspects are Tom’s fly-tying set-up and several paintings by Merri’s mother. Behind the main home is ‘The Blessing House’ — built as a retreat for couples and families during difficult times.
- The Davant-Moffitt home was built in 1938 and purchased by Dianne Moffitt’s parents, Dr. And Mrs. Charles Devant, in 1950. Dianne, a well-known North Carolina interior designer, has completely renovated her childhood home, updating the kitchen, bathrooms, and porch, while maintaining the integrity of the house. Dianne and her husband, Lee, moved into their home when renovations were completed in 2021.
- The Cook condominium, on the site of the former Blowing Rock Hospital, is the second home of Drs. Christi and Joel Cook - a respite from their normal, busy schedules. Built in 2019, the condo was decorated by Dianne Davant Interiors and features Blowing Rock’s most stunning view of Grandfather Mountain.
- “The Shoe” is the home of Tama and Dillon Coleman. Nestled in a thicket of old-growth rhododendron, it’s a charming renovation of a 1933 summer cottage built in the Southern Appalachian vernacular using native materials. The Colemans added an addition, designed by architect Steven Price, that complements the original cottage, adding stylistic touches from the Adirondacks and European Alps, including a traditional ceramic wood-burning stove built by Austrian artisans during Blowing Rock’s snowy December 2019.
- The Jones Home is tucked behind Japanese maples on a Blowing Rock cul-de-sac. Built in the 1980's, the home was renovated in 2016. Kay and Jim Jones ‘downsized’ when they purchased the home in 2020, yet it reflects their many interests and extensive travels. Remember to look for the ‘hidden’ room upstairs!
Descriptions courtesy of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church
