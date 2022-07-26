Peg Schroeder

Master weaver Peg Schroeder sorts through some of her fiber art pieces at Edgewood Cottage on July 25. She is one of two exhibitors in the Artists in Residence series from July 25-31. The highly popular series is produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
Given her affection for all things math, particularly how it relates to her weaving, Peg Schroeder is sure to quickly add up the points on a Scrabble board. Schroeder's fiber arts creations are on exhibit (and available for purchase) at Edgewood Cottage through July 31 as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's 'Artists in Residence' series.
Many of Peg Schroeder's pieces of weaving involve highly complex patterns, such as these on exhibit through July 31 at Edgewood Cottage, as part of the Blowing Rock Historical Society's 'Artists in Residence' program, featuring different artists each week through September.
At Edgewood Cottage on July 25, fiber artist Peg Schroeder demonstrates some of the weaving process. Schroeder is one of the featured exhibitors in the Artists in Residence program through July 31.

