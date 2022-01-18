BOONE — A Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation resident turned 101 years old on Jan. 17.
Maxie Sheets was born on Jan. 17, 1921. Sheets, a kind and loving woman, was born and raised in Jefferson and is one of 13 kids. Maxie has two children. Maxie loves animals and adores her lifelike companion cat Rosie.
When talking to Maxie about her birthday she stated “ I love birthday cake if you want to bring me one.” Staff at Glenbridge also asked her if she wanted the 101 candles on it and Maxie laughed and stated “No just the cake will do.”
