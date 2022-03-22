BOONE — Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation resident Clara W. Hagler McQueen turned 100 years old on March 14.
Born on March 14, 1922, McQueen is a “sweet, loving, caring wife and mother,” according to staff at Glenbridge.
She grew up mostly in Kentucky and Virginia, but moved to Boone in about 1940 where she met and married James R. McQueen Sr. on Aug 17, 1943. They were married for 59 years.
She has six children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with another great-great-grandchild on the way.
When Glenbridge staff told McQueen that she would be 100 years old on her birthday, she said “Am I really that old?” and just laughed.
