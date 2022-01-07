BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Elementary School added a new, unorthodox, faculty member this year. She does a little bit of everything around the school, and each and every one of the students love her. Her name is Gidget, and she is the Banner Elk Elementary School’s official service/therapy dog.
Gidget is a female Labrador/Golden Retriever mix and is owned and handled by second- and fourth-grade teacher Cameron Serafim. Gidget attended an eight-week training therapy class with Brianne Harris and Positive Partner Dog Training.
A superbly calm demeanor coupled with an intense love for children, Gidget has readily defined herself as an amazing asset to the school.
“She is amazing. Every school needs a Gidget,” said Serafim.
Gidget mainly stays by her handler but is free to roam the school grounds and find students who just need some love. Gidget will walk in the halls, visit the special needs classrooms, lay with students and find whoever needs her services.
The amazing addition to the school also requires everything that a traditional pet needs, like going outside for exercise, restroom and eating. All of her needs are met without any hassle at the school. Serafim notes that there are not any real challenges of having Gidget at the school, and that the experience is all positive.
The only times Gidget will wear a leash is during dismissal as a safety precaution due to the busyness of additional cars and buses on site. All other times throughout the day, she is roaming for love and giving attention.
“I love when Gidget comes by my desk so I can pet her,” student Noel Miles shared.
One of the recent achievements by Gidget took place during the recent BES musical “Frozen.” A student was having extreme difficulty with stage and show anxiety, and Gidget came out from her spot, found the student and stood next to them.
“She has a sixth sense,” said Serafim.
When students are afraid to go to the nurse or to take a COVID test, Gidget will work her way into the room to help the young students. Some students also worry when it is time to take a test or exam, and once again Gidget will provide her services to these students simply by just walking into the room.
Another student was very scared of dogs, Serafim explained, and added, “The next day they were best friends.”
At home Gidget has a four-pound, 10-year-old Yorkie sister and Gidget enjoys her home life as she awaits the next day of helping children at the school.
“It is great to have her here. She comforts the kids and is friends to everyone,” said Serafim. “The kids go crazy when she comes into class.”
